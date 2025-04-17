Housing policy reform: it became known when the relevant law will be adopted

The adoption of the draft law "On the basic principles of housing policy", which is designed to help solve the housing problems of Ukrainians, should take place by the end of this year. The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, the head of the "Servant of the People" party Olena Shulyak reported during the Recovery construction forum Ukraine 2.0, UNN writes.

Details

The adoption of draft law №12377 "On the basic principles of housing policy", which aims to help solve the housing problems of Ukrainians, is expected by the end of this year. But despite the fact that it is a necessary condition for Ukraine to receive 50 billion euros from the EU under the Ukraine Facility program, the draft law is moving slowly - said Shulyak.

Shulyak also explained that three things should improve the situation with solving the housing issue of Ukrainians:

adoption by the end of 2025 of draft law №12377, which will launch a large-scale reform of housing policy;

modernization and expansion of eOselia opportunities;

further development of the eRecovery compensation program.

It is felt that the draft law is moving slowly. But this can be understood - it cancels the Housing Code, adopted back in 1983, which has not been working for a long time. Yes, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been standing in apartment queues for decades, which hardly move: an average of 200 apartments are issued annually. Given this, it becomes clear why these outdated rules need to be changed - Shulyak emphasized.

The MP also noted that accounting for apartment queues is a rather problematic issue. Currently, there is data on 600 thousand Ukrainians who are in various apartment queues. But there is no complete information, without which it is actually impossible to resolve their issue.

Shulyak noted that the data on queues is only as of 2015. Moreover, there is no unified statistics on the destruction of housing stock as a result of the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine.

For example, the World Bank provides one figure, the state Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property - another, and communities - also another - Shulyak noted.

The MP also added that in addition to the adoption of draft law №12377, Ukraine should strengthen anti-corruption measures, because the field of urban planning is among the TOP fields with the highest level of corruption.

The housing sector can and should be reformed. However, if we expect the adoption of draft law №12377 by the end of this year, positive changes in the regulatory environment are not possible as quickly as we would like. However, thanks to the digitalization of state processes, which minimizes the participation of officials in them, they will be. The third point, which is crucial both in the context of housing policy and in the field of urban planning, is solving the issue of the lack of up-to-date urban planning documentation. We also expect it - Shulyak informed.

Addition

The Cabinet approved an experimental project, according to which internally displaced persons from 9 regions of Ukraine will be able to receive a subsidy for renting housing. The social norm of the area for calculating subsidies for renting housing for IDPs is set at 13.65 sq.m per person.