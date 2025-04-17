Housing policy reform: it became known when the relevant law will be adopted

$41.220.04
46.820.21
ukenru
American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 1836 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
01:06 PM • 8872 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

01:01 PM • 12055 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
12:16 PM • 15562 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

11:35 AM • 21819 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
09:48 AM • 37308 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 49160 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 64528 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Exclusive
April 17, 05:54 AM • 83210 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War

April 16, 11:59 AM • 113458 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+24°
6.2m/s
26%
Popular news

The occupiers are trying to break through the defense near Borova in Kharkiv region

April 17, 03:57 AM • 51555 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84559 views

Britain will support the transfer of Taurus to Ukraine, but on one condition - The Telegraph

April 17, 06:42 AM • 42293 views

Motor vehicle insurance will be compensated to veterans and people with disabilities due to the war: Verkhovna Rada approved

08:50 AM • 32927 views

Musk's xAI Grok catches up with ChatGPT and Gemini with "memory" function

09:00 AM • 36262 views
Publications

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

01:35 PM • 450 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

12:47 PM • 12880 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 83219 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 84619 views

Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM • 96233 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Marco Rubio

Vitali Klitschko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

01:03 PM • 2602 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

09:32 AM • 13961 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 110981 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 53366 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 53077 views
Actual

TikTok

9K720 Iskander

Shahed-136

Telegram

ChatGPT

Housing policy reform: it became known when the relevant law will be adopted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8392 views

By the end of 2025, it is planned to adopt law №12377 on housing policy, which should solve the housing problems of Ukrainians. It will abolish the Housing Code of 1983, which no longer works.

Housing policy reform: it became known when the relevant law will be adopted

The adoption of the draft law "On the basic principles of housing policy", which is designed to help solve the housing problems of Ukrainians, should take place by the end of this year. The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, the head of the "Servant of the People" party Olena Shulyak reported during the Recovery construction forum Ukraine 2.0, UNN writes.

Details

The adoption of draft law №12377 "On the basic principles of housing policy", which aims to help solve the housing problems of Ukrainians, is expected by the end of this year. But despite the fact that it is a necessary condition for Ukraine to receive 50 billion euros from the EU under the Ukraine Facility program, the draft law is moving slowly

- said Shulyak.

Shulyak also explained that three things should improve the situation with solving the housing issue of Ukrainians:

  • adoption by the end of 2025 of draft law №12377, which will launch a large-scale reform of housing policy;
    • modernization and expansion of eOselia opportunities;
      • further development of the eRecovery compensation program.

        It is felt that the draft law is moving slowly. But this can be understood - it cancels the Housing Code, adopted back in 1983, which has not been working for a long time. Yes, hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been standing in apartment queues for decades, which hardly move: an average of 200 apartments are issued annually. Given this, it becomes clear why these outdated rules need to be changed

        - Shulyak emphasized.

        The MP also noted that accounting for apartment queues is a rather problematic issue. Currently, there is data on 600 thousand Ukrainians who are in various apartment queues. But there is no complete information, without which it is actually impossible to resolve their issue.

        Shulyak noted that the data on queues is only as of 2015. Moreover, there is no unified statistics on the destruction of housing stock as a result of the armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine.

        For example, the World Bank provides one figure, the state Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property - another, and communities - also another

        - Shulyak noted. 

        The MP also added that in addition to the adoption of draft law №12377, Ukraine should strengthen anti-corruption measures, because the field of urban planning is among the TOP fields with the highest level of corruption.

        The housing sector can and should be reformed. However, if we expect the adoption of draft law №12377 by the end of this year, positive changes in the regulatory environment are not possible as quickly as we would like. However, thanks to the digitalization of state processes, which minimizes the participation of officials in them, they will be. The third point, which is crucial both in the context of housing policy and in the field of urban planning, is solving the issue of the lack of up-to-date urban planning documentation. We also expect it

        -  Shulyak informed.

        Addition

        The Cabinet approved an experimental project, according to which internally displaced persons from 9 regions of Ukraine will be able to receive a subsidy for renting housing. The social norm of the area for calculating subsidies for renting housing for IDPs is set at 13.65 sq.m per person. 

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        SocietyPoliticsReal Estate
        World Bank
        Servant of the People
        Verkhovna Rada
        Ukraine
        Brent
        $66.76
        Bitcoin
        $84,772.90
        S&P 500
        $5,245.11
        Tesla
        $237.27
        Газ TTF
        $35.69
        Золото
        $3,341.81
        Ethereum
        $1,600.98