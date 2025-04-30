$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal
01:34 PM • 11185 views

Ukraine and the USA will sign an agreement on minerals in the coming days - Shmyhal

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 80249 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

April 30, 08:43 AM • 141560 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

April 30, 06:47 AM • 82937 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

April 29, 03:28 PM • 224947 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

April 29, 03:14 PM • 165949 views

"Return to Stalinism": lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 115458 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 140150 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

April 29, 11:06 AM • 107913 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

Rada allowed the heads of military administrations to change their names

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2762 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Zelenskyi's bill, which allows the heads of military administrations to change the names. This applies to administrations whose names are related to renamed settlements.

Rada allowed the heads of military administrations to change their names

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a whole the draft law of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, according to which the decision to change the name of the military administration of a settlement is made by the head of the relevant military administration. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of draft law №13175 on the website of the Parliament.

Details

"The law has been adopted," the draft law card says.

According to the draft law, the names of military administrations of settlements are derived from the names of the respective administrative-territorial units.

"Renaming of an administrative-territorial unit is the basis for changing the name of the relevant military administration of the settlement. The decision to change the name of the military administration of the settlement is made by the head of the relevant military administration of the settlement," the draft law says.

The explanatory note states that as of January 27, 2025, more than 190 military administrations of settlements have been established in Ukraine in accordance with the established procedure.

It is noted that by the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada No. 3984-IX "On renaming certain settlements and districts" certain settlements and districts were renamed.

Historical renaming: which Ukrainian cities will get new names19.09.24, 15:09 • 221813 views

"In connection with such renaming, the issue of changing the names of military administrations of settlements established by decrees of the President of Ukraine, which are located within the renamed administrative-territorial units, needs to be resolved," the document says.

Let us remind you

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft resolution submitted by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, according to which the head of the Gostomel settlement military administration will perform the powers of the village head of Gostomel, Yuriy Prylypko, who was killed by the occupiers in 2022.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Gostomel
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
