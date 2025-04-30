Rada allowed the heads of military administrations to change their names

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a whole the draft law of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, according to which the decision to change the name of the military administration of a settlement is made by the head of the relevant military administration. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of draft law №13175 on the website of the Parliament.

Details

"The law has been adopted," the draft law card says.

According to the draft law, the names of military administrations of settlements are derived from the names of the respective administrative-territorial units.

"Renaming of an administrative-territorial unit is the basis for changing the name of the relevant military administration of the settlement. The decision to change the name of the military administration of the settlement is made by the head of the relevant military administration of the settlement," the draft law says.

The explanatory note states that as of January 27, 2025, more than 190 military administrations of settlements have been established in Ukraine in accordance with the established procedure.

It is noted that by the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada No. 3984-IX "On renaming certain settlements and districts" certain settlements and districts were renamed.

"In connection with such renaming, the issue of changing the names of military administrations of settlements established by decrees of the President of Ukraine, which are located within the renamed administrative-territorial units, needs to be resolved," the document says.

Let us remind you

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft resolution submitted by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, according to which the head of the Gostomel settlement military administration will perform the powers of the village head of Gostomel, Yuriy Prylypko, who was killed by the occupiers in 2022.