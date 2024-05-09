Another Russian serviceman has been identified as the one who shot at a civilian car in Gostomel

Another Russian serviceman involved in the shooting of a civilian car in Gostomel during the occupation of part of Kyiv region has been identified. This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a sniper of the Zaslon special unit of the Russian National Guard in Krasnoyarsk region was identified and served a notice of suspicion in absentia on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 Article 15, Part 2 Article 28, Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), - the statement said.

Details

According to the investigation, in February 2022, in occupied Hostomel, the suspect, together with his colleagues, opened fire on a civilian car moving towards the city of Bucha.

The driver of the vehicle received multiple gunshot wounds. The victim later managed to escape.

The occupiers received an order from their commander to kill civilians and shoot all cars passing by the combat positions on Shevchenko Street and Svyato-Pokrovska Street without exception.

In total, the servicemen of this detachment were involved in the shooting of 12 vehicles while at their positions in Gostomel, killing 11 citizens and injuring 15.

Earlier, prosecutors sent to court an indictment against an officer of the Russian National Guard who, together with the suspect, participated in the occupation of Kyiv region and the shooting of the car in Gostomel.

Recall

A 29-year-old Russian contract soldier who shot a local resident during the battle for Kyiv will be sentenced to 12 years in prison.