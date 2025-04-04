Bucha, Ukraine

One person was killed and two others were injured in Buchansky district as a result of a UAV attack. Five private houses and four high-rise buildings were damaged, and three cars were destroyed.
In Bucha, a 40-year-old local resident was hit by a Svyatoshyno-Nemishayevo electric train. Despite emergency braking, the man died at the scene.
In Bucha, an unknown man got into someone else's car, threatened the driver with a grenade, demanded to be taken to the border, but then detonated the grenade, as a result of which he died.
In the Kiev region, 130 children were killed or wounded as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.
In Poltava, a wall and ceiling collapsed in a residential building, trapping people under the rubble, and rescuers pulled two victims from the rubble.
Kyiv region has handed over 210 drones of various models to the 72nd Black Zaporozhian Brigade, including 30 MAVIC 3T, 30 MAVIC PRO, 150 FPV drones, control panels, video goggles and additional equipment purchased at the expense of the communities of Bucha district.
Another Russian serviceman has been identified who opened fire on a civilian car in February 2022 in occupied Hostomel, along with other Russian guards.
Some houses in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv were left without electricity due to the accident, but power companies promise to restore it within two hours.
A 29-year-old Russian contract soldier who shot and killed a local resident during the battle for Kyiv will be sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, spoke about recording the consequences of Russian aggression in Kyiv region.
In the morning, there was a report of a "bomb threat" at three educational institutions in Bucha, Kyiv region. Law enforcement officers evacuated students and staff from all buildings. No explosives were found.
At the meeting with the Baltic ministers, Ukraine's Interior Minister discussed security issues such as attacks on infrastructure, mining, migration, arms trafficking, and protecting schools, while the partners viewed the destruction caused by the Russian invasion using virtual reality and pledged support in the form of funds, equipment, training, and reconstruction efforts until Ukraine's victory.
A collaborator who posed as a monk and blessed Russian tanks during the battles near Kyiv was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
A Russian lieutenant colonel from Kursk was served a notice of suspicion for the shooting of a family that provided medical care to a wounded woman during the occupation of Bucha.
A 22-year-old Russian soldier from Buryatia shot and killed an unarmed 46-year-old civilian in Bucha during the occupation and threw a grenade into the basement where the civilians were hiding, mutilating the victim's body.
In Sofiyivska Borshchahivka, a 44-year-old man stabbed his landlord more than 16 times in the head and neck during a conflict.
Bad weather in the Kyiv region caused power outages and roof damage in 5 districts, 42 power lines were disconnected, and damage to buildings, trees, and infrastructure was reported.
During the partial occupation of the Kyiv region, the Russian military destroyed or damaged more than 18,000 civilian infrastructure facilities, including 17,500 residential buildings, 215 educational institutions, 23 medical facilities and other vital infrastructure, causing damage worth more than UAH 100 billion.
The second anniversary of the liberation of Bucha: Police identified over 1000 Russian criminals and over 100 war criminals involved in the occupation.
Bucha has become a second home for more than 11,000 internally displaced people who came from the east and south of the country. The city is actively is actively recovering. The mayor of the city recalled the 509 victims of the Russian occupation with traces of torture and bullet wounds - today the Russian aggression is being commemorated in Bucha.
EU foreign policy chief reacts to Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilians.
The book "Stories of the Strong" by the Stolar Foundation was presented in Bucha.
An officer of the russian national guard is suspected of firing at cars in Gostomel, killing 11 civilians and wounding 15 others, following orders to kill civilians.