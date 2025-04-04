Bucha, Ukraine

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15717 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28689 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64768 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213816 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122610 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391890 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310765 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213749 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255102 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

UAV attack in Kyiv region: 1 person killed and 2 injured

One person was killed and two others were injured in Buchansky district as a result of a UAV attack. Five private houses and four high-rise buildings were damaged, and three cars were destroyed.

Society • February 26, 06:16 AM • 28845 views

Train hits 40-year-old man near Kyiv

In Bucha, a 40-year-old local resident was hit by a Svyatoshyno-Nemishayevo electric train. Despite emergency braking, the man died at the scene.

Crimes and emergencies • October 30, 07:02 PM • 23258 views

In Bucha, an unknown person, demanding to take him to the border, detonated a grenade in someone else's car, died on the spot - police

In Bucha, an unknown man got into someone else's car, threatened the driver with a grenade, demanded to be taken to the border, but then detonated the grenade, as a result of which he died.

Crimes and emergencies • June 21, 09:19 AM • 11341 views

At the hands of the invaders suffered 130 children: in the Kiev region hung bells and Angels in memory of the killed little Ukrainians

In the Kiev region, 130 children were killed or wounded as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

War • June 4, 10:59 AM • 18287 views

A wall of a residential building collapses in Poltava, two people are trapped under the rubble

In Poltava, a wall and ceiling collapsed in a residential building, trapping people under the rubble, and rescuers pulled two victims from the rubble.

Crimes and emergencies • May 24, 06:05 PM • 25228 views

Kyiv region hands over more than 200 drones to Ukrainian defense

Kyiv region has handed over 210 drones of various models to the 72nd Black Zaporozhian Brigade, including 30 MAVIC 3T, 30 MAVIC PRO, 150 FPV drones, control panels, video goggles and additional equipment purchased at the expense of the communities of Bucha district.

War • May 23, 01:28 PM • 13664 views

Another Russian serviceman has been identified as the one who shot at a civilian car in Gostomel

Another Russian serviceman has been identified who opened fire on a civilian car in February 2022 in occupied Hostomel, along with other Russian guards.

War • May 9, 01:18 PM • 18785 views

Partial power outage in Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv - DTEK

Some houses in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv were left without electricity due to the accident, but power companies promise to restore it within two hours.

Kyiv • April 24, 08:31 AM • 23310 views

He shot a resident of Kyiv region during the battles for the capital: the shooter was sentenced to 12 years in prison

A 29-year-old Russian contract soldier who shot and killed a local resident during the battle for Kyiv will be sentenced to 12 years in prison.

War • April 17, 12:26 PM • 32404 views

Over 500 settlements and more than 12 thousand real estate objects inspected - Ruvin on recording the consequences of Russian aggression in Kyiv region

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, spoke about recording the consequences of Russian aggression in Kyiv region.

War • April 15, 09:37 AM • 17150 views

In the morning, three educational institutions were reported to be "mined" in Kyiv region: what is known

In the morning, there was a report of a "bomb threat" at three educational institutions in Bucha, Kyiv region. Law enforcement officers evacuated students and staff from all buildings. No explosives were found.

Kyiv • April 15, 08:26 AM • 24290 views

Klymenko met with the Baltic states' Interior Ministers: they discussed the protection of civilian and critical infrastructure

At the meeting with the Baltic ministers, Ukraine's Interior Minister discussed security issues such as attacks on infrastructure, mining, migration, arms trafficking, and protecting schools, while the partners viewed the destruction caused by the Russian invasion using virtual reality and pledged support in the form of funds, equipment, training, and reconstruction efforts until Ukraine's victory.

War • April 14, 01:54 PM • 100840 views

Posing as a monk and blessing Russian tanks near Kyiv: collaborator sentenced to 10 years in prison

A collaborator who posed as a monk and blessed Russian tanks during the battles near Kyiv was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

War • April 12, 11:17 AM • 17140 views

A family that provided medical care to a wounded woman during the occupation of Bucha was shot dead: Russian military is served with a notice of suspicion

A Russian lieutenant colonel from Kursk was served a notice of suspicion for the shooting of a family that provided medical care to a wounded woman during the occupation of Bucha.

War • April 10, 01:04 PM • 23078 views

He shot a civilian for fun during the occupation of Bucha: 22-year-old invader from Buryatia was served a notice of suspicion

A 22-year-old Russian soldier from Buryatia shot and killed an unarmed 46-year-old civilian in Bucha during the occupation and threw a grenade into the basement where the civilians were hiding, mutilating the victim's body.

War • April 10, 12:13 PM • 20541 views

Man cuts off landlord's head and tongue in Kyiv region

In Sofiyivska Borshchahivka, a 44-year-old man stabbed his landlord more than 16 times in the head and neck during a conflict.

Crimes and emergencies • April 3, 01:14 PM • 21119 views

Bad weather in Kyiv region: power outages and damaged roofs in 5 districts

Bad weather in the Kyiv region caused power outages and roof damage in 5 districts, 42 power lines were disconnected, and damage to buildings, trees, and infrastructure was reported.

Society • April 2, 06:22 PM • 65700 views

Russian occupants destroyed or damaged more than 18 thousand civilian infrastructure facilities in Kyiv region

During the partial occupation of the Kyiv region, the Russian military destroyed or damaged more than 18,000 civilian infrastructure facilities, including 17,500 residential buildings, 215 educational institutions, 23 medical facilities and other vital infrastructure, causing damage worth more than UAH 100 billion.

War • April 1, 03:24 PM • 24483 views

Second anniversary of Bucha liberation: police identify more than a thousand criminals and over 100 war criminals

The second anniversary of the liberation of Bucha: Police identified over 1000 Russian criminals and over 100 war criminals involved in the occupation.

War • March 31, 03:15 PM • 40966 views

Bucha has become a second home for more than 11 thousand internally displaced persons - Mayor of Bucha

Bucha has become a second home for more than 11,000 internally displaced people who came from the east and south of the country. The city is actively is actively recovering. The mayor of the city recalled the 509 victims of the Russian occupation with traces of torture and bullet wounds - today the Russian aggression is being commemorated in Bucha.

Society • March 31, 01:16 PM • 38018 views

"The EU's resolve to defend Ukraine will only become stronger": Borrell reacts to Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure

EU foreign policy chief reacts to Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilians.

War • March 30, 10:32 AM • 53119 views

About Ukrainians who went through the hell of war: book "Stories of the Strong" by Stolar Foundation presented in Bucha

The book "Stories of the Strong" by the Stolar Foundation was presented in Bucha.

Society • March 29, 09:18 AM • 22751 views

Prosecutor's Office serves suspicion notice to russian officer who shot at civilian cars in Gostomel

An officer of the russian national guard is suspected of firing at cars in Gostomel, killing 11 civilians and wounding 15 others, following orders to kill civilians.

Crimes and emergencies • March 20, 10:35 AM • 27072 views