Bucha, Ukraine

Bucha has become a second home for more than 11 thousand internally displaced persons - Mayor of Bucha

Bucha has become a second home for more than 11,000 internally displaced people who came from the east and south of the country. The city is actively is actively recovering. The mayor of the city recalled the 509 victims of the Russian occupation with traces of torture and bullet wounds - today the Russian aggression is being commemorated in Bucha.