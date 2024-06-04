At the hands of the invaders suffered 130 children: in the Kiev region hung bells and Angels in memory of the killed little Ukrainians

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 58656 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137437 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 142607 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 235410 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170628 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163089 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147537 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217867 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112904 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 204492 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 43004 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 57085 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107725 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 38362 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103377 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 235416 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217870 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 204496 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 230650 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217922 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 4899 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 103377 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 107725 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157841 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156650 views
At the hands of the invaders suffered 130 children: in the Kiev region hung bells and Angels in memory of the killed little Ukrainians

At the hands of the invaders suffered 130 children: in the Kiev region hung bells and Angels in memory of the killed little Ukrainians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18264 views

In the Kiev region, 130 children were killed or wounded as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

In the Kiev region, 130 young Ukrainians were injured due to the Russian war. How today Bucha honored the memory of children who died as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, said the head of the Kiev RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN

Details 

In the Kiev region, 130 children were killed and injured by Russian invaders. There can be no justification for these crimes. the Russians must be held accountable for this and brought to trial

- Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

Today in Bucha, near the Church of St. Andrew the first-called, Bells and Angels were hung on a tree, symbolizing the voices of murdered children.

Today we have to protect Ukrainian children from Russia, its barbarism and terror. And this impunity must be stopped. Because it creates new crimes. The entire civilized world should remember this. Russians use tanks and grads to destroy our maternity hospitals, and use rockets and shaheds to hit kindergartens and schools. Because they want to destroy our future

- indicated by the head of the RMA.

Kravchenko noted that constant air alarms and staying in shelters have become familiar to young Ukrainians. Ukraine should return them to their true childhood. Not living in fear, anxiety, and under fire.

"Eternal memory to every child from whom the Russians took the most precious thing – life," the head of RMA added. 

Addition 

Today, on June 4 , Ukraine honors the memory of childrenwho died as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. The event was founded by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada in 2021.

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine , 551 children were killed and more than 1,368 were injured. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine
bucha-ukraineBucha, Ukraine
polandPoland

