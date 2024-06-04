At the hands of the invaders suffered 130 children: in the Kiev region hung bells and Angels in memory of the killed little Ukrainians

In the Kiev region, 130 young Ukrainians were injured due to the Russian war. How today Bucha honored the memory of children who died as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, said the head of the Kiev RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

In the Kiev region, 130 children were killed and injured by Russian invaders. There can be no justification for these crimes. the Russians must be held accountable for this and brought to trial - Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

Today in Bucha, near the Church of St. Andrew the first-called, Bells and Angels were hung on a tree, symbolizing the voices of murdered children.

Today we have to protect Ukrainian children from Russia, its barbarism and terror. And this impunity must be stopped. Because it creates new crimes. The entire civilized world should remember this. Russians use tanks and grads to destroy our maternity hospitals, and use rockets and shaheds to hit kindergartens and schools. Because they want to destroy our future - indicated by the head of the RMA.

Kravchenko noted that constant air alarms and staying in shelters have become familiar to young Ukrainians. Ukraine should return them to their true childhood. Not living in fear, anxiety, and under fire.

"Eternal memory to every child from whom the Russians took the most precious thing – life," the head of RMA added.

Addition

Today, on June 4 , Ukraine honors the memory of childrenwho died as a result of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. The event was founded by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada in 2021.

As a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine , 551 children were killed and more than 1,368 were injured.