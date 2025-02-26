UAV attack in Kyiv region: 1 person killed and 2 injured

One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack in the Bucha district of Kyiv region. This was reported by the acting head of the Kyiv RMA Mykola Kalashnyk, UNN reports.

One person was killed and two injured as a result of a nighttime enemy UAV attack in Kyiv region. The body of the deceased was found during the firefighting of a two-story private house in Bucha district, - the statement said.

Kalashnyk added that the 200-square-meter fire has already been extinguished.

In another settlement of the same area, a girl born in 2005 was injured - she was hospitalized with a wound to the back of the head. A man born in 1981 sustained an injury to his right hand.

According to preliminary data, as a result of the hostile attack in Buchansky district, 5 private houses were damaged, windows of apartments in 4 multi-storey residential buildings, 2 garages were damaged, 3 cars were destroyed and 8 damaged.

Recall

As previously reported, a Russian drone hit a two-story residential building in the Bucha district, causing a fire. Also in the same area, a 19-year-old girl was injured in the attack and hospitalized with a head injury.