Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul have been postponed to May 16. This information was spread by Russian media with reference to sources, reports UNN.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor, Dmytro Lytvyn, said that the Ukrainian delegation will arrive in Istanbul late in the evening of May 15.

US representatives who are to join the negotiation process are already in Istanbul. Representatives of the Kremlin also left for this Turkish city. And Ukraine sent its delegation there, anticipating the possibility of postponing the meeting to May 16.

Let us remind you

Russian dictator vladimir putin decided not to participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation was headed by assistant vladimir medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mykhailo Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Oleksandr Fomin.