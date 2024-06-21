$41.340.03
In Bucha, an unknown person, demanding to take him to the border, detonated a grenade in someone else's car, died on the spot - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11341 views

In Bucha, an unknown man got into someone else's car, threatened the driver with a grenade, demanded to be taken to the border, but then detonated the grenade, as a result of which he died.

In Bucha, an unknown person, demanding to take him to the border, detonated a grenade in someone else's car, died on the spot - police

In Bucha, an unknown person got into the car of another man and, threatening him with a grenade, demanded to take him to the border, and then detonated ammunition, as a result of which he died, the police are establishing the circumstances of the explosion, the GUNP in the Kiev region reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

As reported in the police, today, June 21, at about 10:50, a message was received from a resident of the city that an explosion occurred in a car near her yard.

"As previously established by law enforcement officers, an unknown man got into the car of the 59-year-old driver of the Kia car and, threatening with a grenade, demanded to take him to the border with a neighboring state. The driver managed to leave the car, while an unknown person detonated ammunition. The man died on the spot," the police said.

The driver, as indicated, was not injured.

Now an investigative and Operational Group, employees of the patrol police response team, a forensic laboratory, and the management of the police unit are working at the scene of the incident.

Explosion in an apartment in Bila Tserkva: two people killed, three more rescued - SES31.03.24, 10:24 • 35913 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Bucha, Ukraine
