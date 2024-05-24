ukenru
A wall of a residential building collapses in Poltava, two people are trapped under the rubble

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25217 views

In Poltava, a wall and ceiling collapsed in a residential building, trapping people under the rubble, and rescuers pulled two victims from the rubble.

In Poltava, a wall and an interfloor ceiling in a residential building collapsed, two people were buried under the rubble, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the SES, one of the victims was taken out before the rescuers arrived. 

Using emergency rescue equipment and a crane, the rescuers unblocked the second victim and handed him over to the emergency medical service.

The rescue operation involved 15 employees and 5 units of SES equipment.

Recall

Sappers of the State Emergency Service seized the remains of a Tochka-U tactical missile and three Grad multiple rocket launcher shells in Bucha district of Kyiv region.

Iryna Kolesnik

Crimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
bucha-ukraineBucha, Ukraine
poltavaPoltava
kyivKyiv

