A wall of a residential building collapses in Poltava, two people are trapped under the rubble

In Poltava, a wall and an interfloor ceiling in a residential building collapsed, two people were buried under the rubble, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the SES, one of the victims was taken out before the rescuers arrived.

Using emergency rescue equipment and a crane, the rescuers unblocked the second victim and handed him over to the emergency medical service.

The rescue operation involved 15 employees and 5 units of SES equipment.

