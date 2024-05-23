Kyiv region hands over more than 200 drones to Ukrainian defense

The Kyiv region has handed over 210 drones of various models to the military of the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians. The drones were purchased at the expense of the communities of the Bucha district. This was reported on his Facebook page by Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

More than 210 drones of various models were handed over to the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians from the communities of Bucha district:

30 MAVIC 3T;

30 MAVIC PRO;



150 FPV drones;



control panels for FPV drones;



video glasses;



additional equipment for drones.



More drones mean fewer Russian occupiers and enemy equipment. In modern warfare, drones are an indispensable element that increases the effectiveness of operations. Targeted destruction of the enemy saves lives of our defenders. - said Kravchenko.

In addition, the head of the RMA said that thanks to the benefactors, a Mitsubishi L200 car was also delivered to the military.

He emphasized that supporting the military is a priority for every community in Kyiv region.

"In the near future, the Kyiv RMA will allocate a subvention for the purchase of FPV drones for the 72nd Brigade, as well as for the purchase of electronic warfare equipment," Kravchenko added.

