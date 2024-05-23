Kyiv region hands over more than 200 drones to Ukrainian defense

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Kyiv region hands over more than 200 drones to Ukrainian defense

Kyiv

Kyiv region has handed over 210 drones of various models to the 72nd Black Zaporozhian Brigade, including 30 MAVIC 3T, 30 MAVIC PRO, 150 FPV drones, control panels, video goggles and additional equipment purchased at the expense of the communities of Bucha district.

The Kyiv region has handed over 210 drones of various models to the military of the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians. The drones were purchased at the expense of the communities of the Bucha district.  This was reported on his Facebook page by Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports. 

Details 

More than 210 drones of various models were handed over to the 72nd Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians from the communities of Bucha district:

  • 30 MAVIC 3T;
  • 30 MAVIC PRO;
  • 150 FPV drones;
  • control panels for FPV drones;
  • video glasses;
  • additional equipment for drones.

More drones mean fewer Russian occupiers and enemy equipment. In modern warfare, drones are an indispensable element that increases the effectiveness of operations. Targeted destruction of the enemy saves lives of our defenders.

- said Kravchenko.

In addition, the head of the RMA said that thanks to the benefactors, a Mitsubishi L200 car was also delivered to the military.

He emphasized that supporting the military is a priority for every community in Kyiv region. 

"In the near future, the Kyiv RMA will allocate a subvention for the purchase of FPV drones for the 72nd Brigade, as well as for the purchase of electronic warfare equipment," Kravchenko added.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
bucha-ukraineBucha, Ukraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

