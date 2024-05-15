A shelter, two sports courts, a conference hall will be set up: Kravchenko told details about the new school that is planned to be built in the Kyiv region

A school for 700 students will be built in Tarasivka, Kyiv Oblast, thanks to the support of American philanthropist Dell Loy Hansen. Today, a capsule for the construction of the HansenVillage Academy school was laid. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

The school will be built on the territory of Hansen's Town. This is a residential complex that Dell Loy Hansen is building for internally displaced persons who were forced to leave their homes due to Russian military aggression.

"The school will open its doors on September 1, 2025. Mr. Hansen assured us that it will be one of the best schools in Ukraine. We are already developing an educational program with experts from a Ukrainian institution," Ruslan Kravchenko added.

The school area is almost 6.5 thousand square meters. It will have 27 classrooms, a library, a gym, a shelter, two sports courts, and a conference room.

"By the way, we also met the future first-graders of the school. These are children who live in the town with their parents. Today, families have also started moving into the houses built during the third stage of construction. These are 24 families - people from the temporarily occupied territories or the frontline. Each has its own complicated life story. But the eyes of all the new residents were shining with happiness today," said the head of the Kyiv RMA.

Construction of Hansen's Town began in June 2023. Two phases have already been commissioned. It is home to 229 families - more than 1 thousand people. There are three types of apartments. Houses with a garage, each with an area of 110 m²; two-room and three-room apartments. The apartments are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable stay: furniture, modern appliances, textiles and dishes.

It is also planned to build a fourth stage of housing, a kindergarten, a library, a swimming pool, and a cultural center.

Ruslan Kravchenko emphasized that CRMA and Boyarka City Council provide maximum assistance in the project implementation. In particular, they provide support during construction, assistance with urban planning documentation, land issues, electricity, administrative assistance; compensation for utilities, road construction, etc.

"Supporting the military and IDPs is one of our main tasks. That is why I am grateful to Dell Loy Hansen, who does not stop at the already implemented projects but develops new ones. People who have lost everything they have earned for decades due to the Russian occupiers should know that they are not alone with their problems. And they can always count on our help," said the head of the Kyiv RMA.