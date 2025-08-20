$41.360.10
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 21722 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 22007 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 38174 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 146700 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 55213 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 52464 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 50707 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 187709 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 155200 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 13865 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 21747 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 38197 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 146776 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 187747 views
Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 300 million for the restoration of Kyiv region - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1012 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 300 million for the restoration of apartments and the completion of shelters in the Kyiv region. This will allow for the restoration of 988 apartments and provide education for over 1200 children in 4 schools.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 300 million for the restoration of apartments and the completion of shelters in the Kyiv region. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Today, the government adopted a number of important decisions in the field of reconstruction, medicine, and education. UAH 300 million was allocated for the restoration of Kyiv region. Kyiv region will receive funds from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression to complete ongoing projects.

- Svyrydenko said following the government meeting on Wednesday.

According to her, this will allow to: restore 988 apartments for almost 3,000 residents; provide education for more than 1,200 children in 4 schools - thanks to the completion of shelters.

"This decision will allow to restore housing in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel and other communities in the region that suffered from the full-scale invasion," she added.

Olga Rozgon

