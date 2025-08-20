Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 300 million for the restoration of Kyiv region - Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 300 million for the restoration of apartments and the completion of shelters in the Kyiv region. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Today, the government adopted a number of important decisions in the field of reconstruction, medicine, and education. UAH 300 million was allocated for the restoration of Kyiv region. Kyiv region will receive funds from the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression to complete ongoing projects. - Svyrydenko said following the government meeting on Wednesday.

According to her, this will allow to: restore 988 apartments for almost 3,000 residents; provide education for more than 1,200 children in 4 schools - thanks to the completion of shelters.

"This decision will allow to restore housing in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel and other communities in the region that suffered from the full-scale invasion," she added.

