Poroshenko's statement about Kyiv's personal defense is PR on the deaths of defenders - military

The statement by the leader of the Eurosolidarity faction, MP Petro Poroshenko, that he personally defended Kyiv with weapons and evacuated Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin while everyone else fled Kyiv is a lie, bloodshed and PR on the deaths of the fallen defenders of Kyiv region. Ukrainian soldier Oleksiy "Stalker" writes about this . The soldier was outraged by a statement made by MP Petro Poroshenko on television the day before, UNN reports.

"This is not just a sick delusion of a political narcissist. Poroshenko's statement is a PR campaign on the deaths of thousands of fallen defenders of Kyiv region. This is dancing on the bones of those tortured in Bucha. It is a callous speculation on the blood and suffering of Ukrainians. This is a lie that is so cynical that it makes us all doubt what we know," writes Alexey ‘Stalker’.

The military man wonders who else Poroshenko defended Kyiv and Kyiv region with and who he did not mention in his speech.

"If everything is clear with the 'icebreaker', then who are the 'we' who, according to Poroshenko, defended Kyiv and Kyiv region together? Maybe his conscripted eldest son Oleksiy, who got on a plane on the first day of the war, flew out of Ukraine and hasn't returned since? Or maybe his younger son Mykhailo, who jumps on stage in the British capital, singing along with Russian rappers at concerts: "Russians in London"? Or maybe Peter's daughter-in-law with a Russian passport, Yulia Poroshenko, née Alikhanova from St. Petersburg? Or her sister Anna, who is the wife of Dmitry Yalov, the vice-governor of the Leningrad region. The whole family was in favor of Crimea's "accession" to Russia, so "participation in the referendum was a holiday," Stalker wrote, "Or maybe Poroshenko's business partner Medvedchuk, with whom they robbed the country together, and whom he returned to politics in agreement with the Kremlin. Maybe it was Petro who was in the trenches with him? Or maybe the Svynarchuks, the icebreaker's godfathers, who robbed the defense industry together, returned for a day from their villa in Spain to stand side by side with their chocolate brother? If I keep listing, I'll have enough goodies for an entire battalion with a "hetman" at its head. Was it with them that Petro defended Kyiv?" the soldier said

"Stalker" emphasizes that he would not be surprised if after the war the heroes of the defense of the capital are Poroshenko and his sons, who are hiding in London, and not the real military who took part in the battles for Kyiv and Kyiv region.

"I will not be surprised if, when the war ends, it turns out that people like Poroshenko and his sons were defending Kyiv, not packing suitcases with money. And we 'cynical Bandera', those who really defended the capital, will be forgotten. Poroshenko should apologize to the families of the victims and never open his ugly mouth on this topic again," summarizes Alexey ‘Stalker’.

As you know, Petro Poroshenko recently went on TV and said that in the first days of the large-scale invasion, he personally defended Kyiv with weapons in hand and evacuated Bucha because everyone else had fled.