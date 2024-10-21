Poroshenko's statement about Kyiv's personal defense is PR on the deaths of defenders - military

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Poroshenko's statement about Kyiv's personal defense is PR on the deaths of defenders - military

Kyiv

 16277 views

Ukrainian soldier Oleksiy “Stalker” called Petro Poroshenko's statement about his personal defense of Kyiv with weapons a lie. He accused Poroshenko of speculating on the deaths of the fallen defenders of Kyiv region.

Poroshenko's statement about Kyiv's personal defense is PR on the deaths of defenders - military

The statement by the leader of the Eurosolidarity faction, MP Petro Poroshenko, that he personally defended Kyiv with weapons and evacuated Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin while everyone else fled Kyiv is a lie, bloodshed and PR on the deaths of the fallen defenders of Kyiv region. Ukrainian soldier Oleksiy "Stalker" writes about this . The soldier was outraged by a statement made by MP Petro Poroshenko on television the day before, UNN reports.

"This is not just a sick delusion of a political narcissist. Poroshenko's statement is a PR campaign on the deaths of thousands of fallen defenders of Kyiv region. This is dancing on the bones of those tortured in Bucha. It is a callous speculation on the blood and suffering of Ukrainians. This is a lie that is so cynical that it makes us all doubt what we know," writes Alexey ‘Stalker’.

The military man wonders who else Poroshenko defended Kyiv and Kyiv region with and who he did not mention in his speech. 

"If everything is clear with the 'icebreaker', then who are the 'we' who, according to Poroshenko, defended Kyiv and Kyiv region together? Maybe his conscripted eldest son Oleksiy, who got on a plane on the first day of the war, flew out of Ukraine and hasn't returned since? Or maybe his younger son Mykhailo, who jumps on stage in the British capital, singing along with Russian rappers at concerts: "Russians in London"? Or maybe Peter's daughter-in-law with a Russian passport, Yulia Poroshenko, née Alikhanova from St. Petersburg? Or her sister Anna, who is the wife of Dmitry Yalov, the vice-governor of the Leningrad region. The whole family was in favor of Crimea's "accession" to Russia, so "participation in the referendum was a holiday," Stalker wrote, "Or maybe Poroshenko's business partner Medvedchuk, with whom they robbed the country together, and whom he returned to politics in agreement with the Kremlin. Maybe it was Petro who was in the trenches with him? Or maybe the Svynarchuks, the icebreaker's godfathers, who robbed the defense industry together, returned for a day from their villa in Spain to stand side by side with their chocolate brother? If I keep listing, I'll have enough goodies for an entire battalion with a "hetman" at its head. Was it with them that Petro defended Kyiv?" the soldier said

"Stalker" emphasizes that he would not be surprised if after the war the heroes of the defense of the capital are Poroshenko and his sons, who are hiding in London, and not the real military who took part in the battles for Kyiv and Kyiv region.

"I will not be surprised if, when the war ends, it turns out that people like Poroshenko and his sons were defending Kyiv, not packing suitcases with money. And we 'cynical Bandera', those who really defended the capital, will be forgotten. Poroshenko should apologize to the families of the victims and never open his ugly mouth on this topic again," summarizes Alexey ‘Stalker’.

As you know, Petro Poroshenko recently went on TV and said that in the first days of the large-scale invasion, he personally defended Kyiv with weapons in hand and evacuated Bucha because everyone else had fled. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Gostomel
Spain
Crimea
Ukraine
London
Kyiv
