The head of the Hostomel military administration will perform the powers of the village head

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6526 views

The council decided that the head of the Hostomel military administration will perform the powers of the village head instead of Yuriy Prylypko, who was killed by the occupiers. Previously, these duties were performed by the secretary of the village council.

The head of the Hostomel military administration will perform the powers of the village head

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a draft resolution submitted by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to which the head of the Hostomel settlement military administration will perform the powers of the Hostomel settlement head Yuriy Prylypko, who was killed by the occupiers in 2022.

This is reported by UNN with a reference to the draft resolution.

Details

"The resolution has been adopted," the draft resolution card says, which was supported by 226 MPs.

According to the draft resolution, during the period of martial law and 30 days after its cancellation, the head of the Hostomel settlement military administration, in addition to the powers assigned to his competence by the law "On the legal regime of martial law", exercises the powers of the Hostomel settlement council, its executive committee, and the Hostomel settlement head.

He may also approve the temporary structure of the executive bodies of the Hostomel settlement council. Addition In March 2022, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed the Hostomel settlement military administration of the Bucha district of the Kyiv region. Taras Dumenko was appointed its head at that time.

In June 2023, Zelenskyy ordered the appointment of Serhiy Smal as the new head of the Hostomel settlement military administration. 

The President signed a decree on the establishment of the Novopavlivka rural military administration in Dnipropetrovsk region07.03.25, 16:59 • 18292 views

Currently, the powers of the head of the Hostomel settlement are performed by the secretary of the settlement council, Olena Kyslytsia, after the Russian occupiers killed the head of the Hostomel community, Yuriy Prylypko, when he was distributing bread and medicine in March 2022. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
Gostomel
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
