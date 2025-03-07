The President signed a decree on the establishment of the Novopavlivka rural military administration in Dnipropetrovsk region
Kyiv • UNN
The President signed a decree on the establishment of the Novopavlivka rural military administration in the Synelnykove district. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration are to take the necessary measures for its formation.
President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the establishment of the Novopavlivska rural military administration in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region. The corresponding decree No. 156/2025 appeared on the website of the head of state on March 7, reports UNN.
Details
The document states that in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law," the Novopavlivska rural military administration of the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region is being established.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration are instructed to carry out measures related to the establishment of the military administration mentioned in Article 1 of this Decree, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law."
The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.
The President signed a law that amends the Budget Code.04.03.25, 12:57 • 16909 views