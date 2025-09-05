Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this

In Ukraine, control over the movement of weapons, particularly grenades, from frontline regions is carried out through enhanced patrolling and checkpoints. Law enforcement agencies continue to work on strengthening criminal liability and implementing modern control technologies, including digital weapon registries. This was reported to a UNN journalist by the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police in response to an inquiry.

How law enforcement controls the circulation of weapons, including grenades

As of September 2025, the National Police of Ukraine, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, is implementing a set of measures aimed at strengthening control over the circulation of weapons, particularly dangerous items such as grenades. The issue of illegal movement of weapons from combat zones and frontline territories to other regions of the state remains one of the priorities in the activities of the law enforcement system - stated in the response to the inquiry.

It is reported that in 2024-2025, the National Police of Ukraine implemented a series of operational and preventive measures to increase the effectiveness of detecting, seizing, and preventing the spread of weapons, including large-scale special operations during which hundreds of searches were conducted simultaneously across the entire territory of the state.

Control over the movement of weapons from frontline regions is carried out through enhanced patrolling and the operation of checkpoints. Simultaneously, explanatory work is being conducted among the civilian population - the information campaign of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, NPU "Hidden Weapon - Hidden Danger," implemented jointly with the OSCE, covered over 10 million citizens. - informs the National Police.

It is noted that the main goal of the campaign is to encourage the population to voluntarily declare weapons and to inform about criminal liability for their illegal storage.

Declaration of firearms in Ukraine

The National Police reports that, at the same time, since November 25, 2024, a weapon legalization procedure has been introduced in Ukraine, allowing citizens to declare weapons they possess. This step has already allowed over 11,000 units of weapons and almost 5.5 million ammunition to be removed from illegal circulation within a few months.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police continue to work on improving the regulatory framework, strengthening criminal liability, and implementing modern control technologies, including digital weapon registries. Thus, the efforts of law enforcement agencies are focused on a comprehensive solution to the problem of illegal arms trafficking, combining operational actions, legal regulation, and public awareness. - stated in the response to the inquiry.

It is noted that this aims not only to minimize the risks of crimes related to the use of weapons but also to ensure stability and security in the regions of Ukraine.

Additionally

In January of this year, the National Police reported that law enforcement agencies are constantly taking measures to prevent the leakage of firearms, ammunition, and explosives from combat zones to other regions of Ukraine. 270 checkpoints are operating around the clock with the involvement of military personnel.

Grenade incidents across Ukraine

In particular, throughout 2024, there was more than one news report in the media and social networks about the use and explosions of grenades in various cities. For example, on July 7, it was reported that an unknown man threw a grenade at people from a car window in Lutsk.

In the summer, children found a grenade on a playground in Hostomel, Kyiv region.

In 2025, incidents involving weapons, particularly grenades, continue.

For example, in April of this year, in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, a man threw a grenade from a apartment window, which exploded on the roof of a car. He was detained.

On July 28, in the Central-City district of Kryvyi Rih, a man, out of jealousy during a domestic quarrel, threw an F-1 grenade in the room, as a result of which the woman sustained bodily injuries. After that, the man used a second grenade, dying on the spot from the explosion.

Grenade explosion in Ternopil: two dead

In Cherkasy in August, a man started a shooting in a McDonald's fast-food restaurant. The man was detained and hospitalized, as he was injured as a result of his actions. As UNN learned from its own sources in the police, the detainee was a serviceman who was AWOL.