Kravchenko gives up valuable painting due to anti-corruption legislation
Kyiv • UNN
Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RMA, refused a painting that artist Volodymyr Kozyuk wanted to give him, citing anti-corruption legislation. The painting will be auctioned to raise funds for the Kyiv Regional Children's Hospital.
An exhibition of the art project "Art through Awareness. UNBREAKABLE". This is a series of 16 paintings, where each is a reminder of what Ukrainians and Ukraine are going through in connection with Russian aggression. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the RMA, according to UNN.
Details
The author of the project is People's Artist of Ukraine Volodymyr Kozyuk. Together with his colleagues Yevheniia Bozhko, Vladyslav Zadvorskyi, Olha Tiazhelova, and Valeriia Kuzmenko, he created the paintings: "Unbreakable Hearts Among the Ruins", "Gostomel: Motherhood Among the Ruins, Leaving the Destroyed Kupiansk, and others. The paintings depict the stories of ordinary people.
Each painting is a reflection of the resilience of the Ukrainian people. The paintings remind us of what we have been through and what we are fighting for. I am grateful to Volodymyr Kozyuk and his talented colleagues for their courage to show the world the tragedy of Ukrainians through art. These works should become part of our national memory and be seen in all parts of the world
Volodymyr Kozyuk's works from this series of paintings were presented to the Pope.
The artist wanted to present one of the paintings of the cycle to the head of the RMA. However, Kravchenko, citing anti-corruption legislation, refused the valuable gift and offered to donate his work to charity.
The artist will donate one of his paintings to the auction. The proceeds will go to charity - the development of the Kyiv Oblast Children's Hospital
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, this is the 115th exhibition organized by the artist. It will run at the CRMA for a month.
