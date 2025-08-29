$41.320.08
Embezzlement of funds for shelters and children's nutrition in Kyiv region: Kravchenko reported 42 more suspicions to officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported 42 new suspicions in Kyiv region. Losses from embezzlement of funds for shelters, children's nutrition, and illegal land transfer exceeded UAH 468 million.

Embezzlement of funds for shelters and children's nutrition in Kyiv region: Kravchenko reported 42 more suspicions to officials

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko reported new revelations of fraud in the Kyiv region. Losses from embezzlement of funds for shelters, children's nutrition, and illegal land transfer exceeded 468 million hryvnias, UNN reports.

This time, local authorities were involved in embezzling funds that were supposed to go to shelters in schools and kindergartens, purchasing food for children, illegally transferring tens of hectares of communal land, and paying multi-million compensation for "destroyed housing" that turned out to be neither destroyed nor even housing.

- Kravchenko wrote on social media.

Kravchenko gave examples of fraud: 

— one of the leaders of the SSE "Chornobyl NPP" groundlessly accrued bonuses to himself and colleagues;

— the director of a private company organized illegal logging in the Chornobyl Radiation-Ecological Biosphere Reserve;

— the deputy head of the Hostomel CMA, together with colleagues, approved compensation for an object that was not subject to compensation, it is not destroyed and is non-residential;

— officials of the Bila Tserkva City Council accepted civil defense shelters for schools that do not meet safety requirements;

— the head of the contracting organization appropriated funds for equipping a shelter in a kindergarten.

Total losses – over UAH 468 million. Another UAH 176 thousand – illegal profit.

Kravchenko pointed to the classic "set" of abuses.  Budget embezzlement, land fraud over 20 hectares, illegal extraction of minerals, logging.

The figures again include deputies, former local heads, state registrars, heads of communal and state enterprises, and employees of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine".

Tatiana Kraevskaya

