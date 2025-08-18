Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is holding numerous telephone conversations with world leaders amid the meeting of US President Donald Trump with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of European countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.

Details

It is reported that Putin held telephone conversations with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and Brazilian President Lula da Silva. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he had a telephone conversation with the dictator.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, where he was met by Donald Trump.

Before this, media reported that British diplomats "trained" Volodymyr Zelenskyy before his meeting with Donald Trump to avoid a new scandal in the Oval Office.