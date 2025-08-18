Putin intensifies talks with world leaders amid Trump-Zelenskyy meeting
Kyiv • UNN
Vladimir Putin is holding numerous telephone conversations with world leaders. This is happening against the backdrop of Donald Trump's meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is holding numerous telephone conversations with world leaders amid the meeting of US President Donald Trump with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leaders of European countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to ABC News.
Details
It is reported that Putin held telephone conversations with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and Brazilian President Lula da Silva. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he had a telephone conversation with the dictator.
Recall
Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, where he was met by Donald Trump.
Before this, media reported that British diplomats "trained" Volodymyr Zelenskyy before his meeting with Donald Trump to avoid a new scandal in the Oval Office.