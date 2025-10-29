$42.080.01
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 40128 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM • 38253 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against Trukhanov
October 28, 08:10 PM • 40684 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 107291 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 57872 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 53243 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 78344 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 38721 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 28879 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
At least 64 dead in Rio de Janeiro's largest ever police raid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1232 views

In Rio de Janeiro, police conducted an operation against the Comando Vermelho gang, during which four law enforcement officers were killed. Drug lords used drones and grenades, leading to disruptions in the work of hospitals, schools, and transport.

At least 64 dead in Rio de Janeiro's largest ever police raid

In Alemão and Penha, poor residential areas of Rio de Janeiro, police tried to destroy the Comando Vermelho gang. During the unrest, alleged drug lords used drones and grenades against the police, as a result of which four of the 2,500 law enforcement officers died. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Due to fierce fighting between law enforcement officers and suspects, there were disruptions in the work of hospitals, schools and transport.

Police arrested 81 people and conducted 250 searches against alleged drug lords.

The operation took place ahead of important events in Rio: the C40 global summit of mayors dedicated to combating climate change and Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which will take place next week.

Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski said that the federal government had not received requests for support from local authorities for this operation.

However, critics consider such an operation ineffective and with excessive casualties among civilians.

Additionally

Earlier it was reported that more than 2,500 police officers conducted an operation against drug cartels in Rio de Janeiro. Drug traffickers used FPV drones for the first time to drop explosives on law enforcement officers.

Lilia Podolyak

