At least 64 dead in Rio de Janeiro's largest ever police raid

In Alemão and Penha, poor residential areas of Rio de Janeiro, police tried to destroy the Comando Vermelho gang. During the unrest, alleged drug lords used drones and grenades against the police, as a result of which four of the 2,500 law enforcement officers died. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Due to fierce fighting between law enforcement officers and suspects, there were disruptions in the work of hospitals, schools and transport.

Police arrested 81 people and conducted 250 searches against alleged drug lords.

The operation took place ahead of important events in Rio: the C40 global summit of mayors dedicated to combating climate change and Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which will take place next week.

Justice Minister Ricardo Lewandowski said that the federal government had not received requests for support from local authorities for this operation.

However, critics consider such an operation ineffective and with excessive casualties among civilians.

