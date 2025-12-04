$42.330.01
December 3, 11:09 PM • 10078 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 15233 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 20065 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 29648 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 33928 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 22659 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 26346 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 24650 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
December 3, 09:21 AM • 25283 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 30474 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
Publications
Exclusives
Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de Janeiro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1488 views

A talipot palm, imported from South Asia in the 1960s, has bloomed in Rio de Janeiro. This palm, one of the largest in the world, flowers only once in its lifetime, after which it naturally dies.

Rare palms that bloom only once in a lifetime have flowered in Rio de Janeiro

In Rio de Janeiro, a rare talipot palm has bloomed — one of the largest in the world, which flowers only once in its lifetime. Brought from South Asia in the 1960s, it grows in Aterro do Flamengo Park and the city's botanical garden, reaching 20–34 m, and naturally dies after flowering. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters and Associated Press.  

Details

In Rio de Janeiro, one of the world's largest palms, the talipot palm, is currently blooming, flowering only once in its entire life. These trees were brought to Brazil back in the 1960s.

The talipot palm (Corypha umbraculifera) is endemic to South Asia, particularly southern India and Sri Lanka, where it naturally grows only in a limited area.

The palms were brought to Brazil by landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx, who created Aterro do Flamengo Park, where the blooming talipot palms can still be seen today. Several such trees also grow in the Rio de Janeiro Botanical Garden.

The talipot palm, which grows in South India and Sri Lanka, can reach a height of 30 meters (98 feet) and produces about 25 million flowers during its bloom

- writes AP.

They need 30–80 years to fully develop, and they flower only once in their lifetime. Approximately one year after flowering, the palm naturally dies.

Thais Hidalgo, head of the botanical garden's living collection curatorship department, told Reuters that there are more palms in Aterro do Flamengo Park, but not all of them are blooming. Environmental conditions can affect the plant's maturation.

However, when the palm finishes blooming, it's not the end, Hidalgo adds. In the botanical garden, talipot trees are pruned at the base, which triggers the growth of new shoots.

SE "Forests of Ukraine" announced the start of legal Christmas tree sales: Prices remained affordable

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Sri Lanka
Associated Press
Reuters
Rio de Janeiro
Brazil
India