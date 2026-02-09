$43.050.09
Zelenskyy signed a law on social protection and medical guarantees for foreign volunteers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The President of Ukraine signed a law that grants temporary residence permits and additional medical guarantees to foreigners and stateless persons serving under contract. The document also allows them to receive social services.

Zelenskyy signed a law on social protection and medical guarantees for foreign volunteers

Foreigners and stateless persons who have signed a contract for military service in Ukraine will be documented with temporary residence permits and will receive additional medical guarantees. The corresponding law was signed today by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports with reference to the Verkhovna Rada's statement.

Details

Today, the President of Ukraine signed Law No. 4730-IX, according to which foreigners and stateless persons who defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine will be considered to be legally residing in Ukraine, provided they obtain a temporary residence permit. Such a permit will be issued for the period of the military service contract and for six months after its termination (cancellation).

The Verkhovna Rada clarified that foreigners and stateless persons serving in the military will need to apply for a temporary residence permit within six months from the date the Law comes into force. Until the expiration of this period, temporary residence in Ukraine for such persons will be confirmed by a military registration document (service ID) of the serviceman.

Another novelty of the Law is the extension of legislative guarantees in the field of medical care and medical services to servicemen who are foreigners and stateless persons. From now on, the norms of the Law of Ukraine "On Social and Legal Protection of Servicemen and Members of Their Families" regarding medical support will also apply to foreigners and stateless persons. The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine must determine the specifics of providing medical care and medical services to foreigners and stateless persons serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the State Special Transport Service, and the National Guard of Ukraine within three months.

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Human Rights, De-occupation and Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, National Minorities and Interethnic Relations emphasizes that documenting foreigners and stateless persons who have signed a contract for military service in Ukraine with a temporary residence permit will provide this category of persons with the opportunity to freely receive banking, notarial, medical and other social services.

The Law comes into force three months after its publication.

Foreign volunteers are entitled to combatant status in Ukraine: Ministry of Defense announces details of the procedure24.01.26, 17:04 • 10358 views

Antonina Tumanova

