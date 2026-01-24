Foreign volunteers are entitled to combatant status in Ukraine: Ministry of Defense announces details of the procedure

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 9768 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 17545 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 22997 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 39149 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 38169 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 32015 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
January 23, 06:06 PM • 27627 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
January 23, 03:12 PM • 56191 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
January 23, 02:53 PM • 50670 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 22443 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Washington Summit: US Gathers Military Leaders from 34 Countries to Implement "Trump Doctrine"January 24, 06:01 AM • 10891 views
12-year-old boy dies in hospital from injuries after shark attack in AustraliaJanuary 24, 06:59 AM • 7598 views
Ukraine ordered 18 IRIS-T systems from Germany - DWJanuary 24, 08:12 AM • 6080 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 8730 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report11:07 AM • 4794 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 56199 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 72343 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 89582 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 84756 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 85947 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Abu Dhabi
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report11:07 AM • 4940 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 8882 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 29204 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 28984 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 42987 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Kh-101

Foreign volunteers are entitled to combatant status in Ukraine: Ministry of Defense announces details of the procedure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Foreign volunteers who defend Ukraine under contract are entitled to combatant status. The procedure for obtaining it is identical to that for citizens of Ukraine.

Foreign volunteers are entitled to combatant status in Ukraine: Ministry of Defense announces details of the procedure
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Foreign volunteers who defend Ukraine under contract have the same rights to obtain the status of a combatant as citizens of Ukraine. UNN reports on how foreign volunteers in the Ukrainian Defense Forces can obtain the status of a combatant (UDB), citing the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the department, the procedure is similar to that for Ukrainians. UDB status is granted to foreigners and stateless persons who:

  • Officially serve in military units (under contract);
    • Performed combat (service) tasks in areas of military (combat) operations or in temporarily occupied territories while participating in measures necessary to ensure the defense of Ukraine, protect the security of the population and the interests of the state in connection with the military aggression of the Russian Federation.

      This happens in two ways:

      • Automatically, when the military unit itself enters data about your combat days into the electronic Register of Veterans;
        • Through the Interdepartmental Commission, which involves submitting a package of documents through the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

          If documents are submitted to the Interdepartmental Commission by a military unit, the package must include:

          • a copy of the passport with a Ukrainian translation;
            • a copy of the document certifying registration in the State Register of Individuals - Taxpayers;
              • certificate (original) of form No. 6.

                If documents are submitted to the Interdepartmental Commission independently, the package must include:

                • a copy of the passport with a Ukrainian translation;
                  • a copy of the document certifying registration in the State Register of Individuals - Taxpayers;
                    • certificate (original) of form No. 6;
                      • a full extract from the information and analytical system "Accounting for information on bringing a person to criminal responsibility and the presence of a criminal record", generated by means of the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services.

                        Recall

                        A new service has appeared in the "Diia" application for veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - compensation for car insurance.

                        Yevhen Ustimenko

                        SocietyWar in UkraineNews of the World
                        Martial law
                        War in Ukraine
                        Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
                        Ukraine