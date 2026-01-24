Foreign volunteers are entitled to combatant status in Ukraine: Ministry of Defense announces details of the procedure

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Foreign volunteers who defend Ukraine under contract have the same rights to obtain the status of a combatant as citizens of Ukraine. UNN reports on how foreign volunteers in the Ukrainian Defense Forces can obtain the status of a combatant (UDB), citing the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the department, the procedure is similar to that for Ukrainians. UDB status is granted to foreigners and stateless persons who:

Officially serve in military units (under contract);

Performed combat (service) tasks in areas of military (combat) operations or in temporarily occupied territories while participating in measures necessary to ensure the defense of Ukraine, protect the security of the population and the interests of the state in connection with the military aggression of the Russian Federation.

This happens in two ways:

Automatically, when the military unit itself enters data about your combat days into the electronic Register of Veterans;

Through the Interdepartmental Commission, which involves submitting a package of documents through the Ministry of Veterans Affairs.

If documents are submitted to the Interdepartmental Commission by a military unit, the package must include:

a copy of the passport with a Ukrainian translation;

a copy of the document certifying registration in the State Register of Individuals - Taxpayers;

certificate (original) of form No. 6.

If documents are submitted to the Interdepartmental Commission independently, the package must include:

a copy of the passport with a Ukrainian translation;

a copy of the document certifying registration in the State Register of Individuals - Taxpayers;

certificate (original) of form No. 6;

a full extract from the information and analytical system "Accounting for information on bringing a person to criminal responsibility and the presence of a criminal record", generated by means of the Unified State Web Portal of Electronic Services.

Recall

A new service has appeared in the "Diia" application for veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - compensation for car insurance.