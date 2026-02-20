Ukraine liberated 300 square kilometers in the south - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the liberation of 300 square kilometers of territories in the south. He also noted that Kyiv is using the Starlink outage situation, but Ukrainian troops have experienced disruptions.
Ukraine has managed to liberate 300 square kilometers of territory in the south. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with AFP, UNN reports.
I will not go into too many details, but today I can congratulate our army, first of all, all the Defense Forces, because as of today, 300 square kilometers have been liberated.
At the same time, the President did not specify over what period this was achieved.
He added that Kyiv is taking advantage of the situation regarding the disconnection of Starlink internet terminals for Russians, but Ukrainian troops also experienced disruptions due to outages.
There are problems, there are challenges
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the US and Russia are demanding that Ukraine abandon Donbas to end the war. He noted that Ukraine is not losing the war, but the question is about its victory.