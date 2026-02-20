Ukraine liberated 300 square kilometers in the south - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has managed to liberate 300 square kilometers of territory in the south. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with AFP, UNN reports.

I will not go into too many details, but today I can congratulate our army, first of all, all the Defense Forces, because as of today, 300 square kilometers have been liberated. - said Zelenskyy.

At the same time, the President did not specify over what period this was achieved.

He added that Kyiv is taking advantage of the situation regarding the disconnection of Starlink internet terminals for Russians, but Ukrainian troops also experienced disruptions due to outages.

There are problems, there are challenges - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the US and Russia are demanding that Ukraine abandon Donbas to end the war. He noted that Ukraine is not losing the war, but the question is about its victory.