Zelenskyy made 25 working trips across Ukraine in a year

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made 25 working trips across Ukraine during the year. The focus was on the security situation, primarily in the frontline regions, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

The Head of State made 25 working trips across Ukraine: four to Kyiv region, three each to Donetsk, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions, two each to Sumy and Odesa regions, as well as to Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Rivne, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv regions. - the statement says.

According to the OP, the focus was on the security situation, primarily in the frontline regions. Meetings were held in the regions with military personnel defending Ukraine, wounded soldiers undergoing treatment and recovery, veterans, and medics. Much attention was paid to issues of socio-economic development, support for manufacturers and entrepreneurs, and the state of functioning and adaptation of medical and educational infrastructure to new conditions.

Zelenskyy made 60 foreign visits and hosted 100 heads of state and government in 2025 - OP