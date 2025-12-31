Zelenskyy made 25 working trips across Ukraine in a year

$42.390.17
06:52 PM • 126 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
04:58 PM • 4350 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM • 9678 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 10955 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 14186 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 18238 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 18507 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 16877 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15249 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 14066 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhotoDecember 31, 11:49 AM • 15662 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of tasteDecember 31, 12:27 PM • 14106 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 12889 views
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"December 31, 12:55 PM • 12568 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 6800 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 7040 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 61947 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 63477 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 57477 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 85139 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Xi Jinping
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
United States
China
Taiwan
Village
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 7036 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together03:46 PM • 4146 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 12985 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of tasteDecember 31, 12:27 PM • 14193 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhotoDecember 31, 11:49 AM • 15743 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Financial Times

Zelenskyy made 25 working trips across Ukraine in a year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made 25 working trips across Ukraine in a year, focusing on the security situation, especially in frontline regions. He visited Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa, and other regions.

Zelenskyy made 25 working trips across Ukraine in a year

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made 25 working trips across Ukraine during the year. The focus was on the security situation, primarily in the frontline regions, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

The Head of State made 25 working trips across Ukraine: four to Kyiv region, three each to Donetsk, Dnipro and Kharkiv regions, two each to Sumy and Odesa regions, as well as to Zakarpattia, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Rivne, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi and Chernihiv regions.

- the statement says.

According to the OP, the focus was on the security situation, primarily in the frontline regions. Meetings were held in the regions with military personnel defending Ukraine, wounded soldiers undergoing treatment and recovery, veterans, and medics. Much attention was paid to issues of socio-economic development, support for manufacturers and entrepreneurs, and the state of functioning and adaptation of medical and educational infrastructure to new conditions.

Zelenskyy made 60 foreign visits and hosted 100 heads of state and government in 2025 - OP

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine