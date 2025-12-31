Zelenskyy made 60 foreign visits and hosted 100 heads of state and government in 2025 - OP

In 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made about 60 visits abroad, hosted almost 100 heads of foreign states and governments in Ukraine, and held 20 international video calls, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

In 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made about 60 visits abroad, hosted almost 100 heads of foreign states and governments in Ukraine, held 20 international video calls, more than 230 telephone conversations with leaders of states, governments, international organizations and spiritual leaders, and participated in almost 150 events in Ukraine. - the message says.

The Presidential Office emphasized that one of the main priorities of the President's diplomatic activity is joint work with the American team on developing a 20-point peace plan and documents on security guarantees and prosperity for Ukraine.

At the end of the year, the substantive, productive, and constructive work of the Ukrainian and American teams resulted in a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States on December 29 in Florida, at the Mar-a-Lago residence.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump discussed all aspects of the peace framework and achieved significant results. Some of the documents have already been fully agreed upon, while others are in the final stages. In addition, the leaders agreed on the sequence of further actions. The President of the United States noted that the teams are close to ending the war and will continue to work in the format of working groups.

"We agree that security guarantees are key to achieving lasting peace, and our teams will continue to work on all aspects," the Head of State emphasized.

