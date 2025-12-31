$42.390.17
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM • 8292 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 10405 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
12:36 PM • 13707 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 17861 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 18281 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 16725 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15186 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 14018 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 15334 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
Zelenskyy made 60 foreign visits and hosted 100 heads of state and government in 2025 - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

In 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made about 60 foreign visits and hosted almost 100 heads of foreign states. He also held 20 international video calls and over 230 phone conversations, working on a 20-point peace plan and security guarantees.

Zelenskyy made 60 foreign visits and hosted 100 heads of state and government in 2025 - OP

In 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made about 60 visits abroad, hosted almost 100 heads of foreign states and governments in Ukraine, and held 20 international video calls, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

In 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made about 60 visits abroad, hosted almost 100 heads of foreign states and governments in Ukraine, held 20 international video calls, more than 230 telephone conversations with leaders of states, governments, international organizations and spiritual leaders, and participated in almost 150 events in Ukraine.

- the message says.

The Presidential Office emphasized that one of the main priorities of the President's diplomatic activity is joint work with the American team on developing a 20-point peace plan and documents on security guarantees and prosperity for Ukraine.

At the end of the year, the substantive, productive, and constructive work of the Ukrainian and American teams resulted in a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States on December 29 in Florida, at the Mar-a-Lago residence.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump discussed all aspects of the peace framework and achieved significant results. Some of the documents have already been fully agreed upon, while others are in the final stages. In addition, the leaders agreed on the sequence of further actions. The President of the United States noted that the teams are close to ending the war and will continue to work in the format of working groups.

"We agree that security guarantees are key to achieving lasting peace, and our teams will continue to work on all aspects," the Head of State emphasized.

Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats30.12.25, 17:00 • 43330 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Florida