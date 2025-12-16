$42.190.08
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 15, 09:35 PM • 2460 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
02:54 AM • 9914 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
02:00 AM • 5752 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
12:23 AM • 8172 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
12:04 AM • 7192 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
December 15, 09:58 PM • 6438 views
Next Ukraine-US talks may take place in Miami this week
December 15, 07:26 PM • 13324 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 41153 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
December 15, 03:05 PM • 35528 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
Above-zero temperatures and no precipitation: weather forecast in Ukraine for December 16

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

On December 16, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine, with no significant precipitation. Daytime temperatures will be 1-6°C, and up to 9°C in Zakarpattia, Odesa region, and Crimea.

Above-zero temperatures and no precipitation: weather forecast in Ukraine for December 16

On Tuesday, December 16, cloudy weather with clearings is forecast in Ukraine, with no significant precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, forecasters predict no precipitation in Ukraine during the day. In the morning, fog is expected in the eastern, most central, Zaporizhzhia regions, and in some places in the northern part.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

Daytime temperature 1-6°C, in Zakarpattia, Odesa region and Crimea up to +9°C; in eastern regions from 2°C below zero to 3°C above zero.

In Kyiv region and the capital, cloudy with clearings. No precipitation. In the region, fog in places in the morning. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Temperature in the region during the day 1-6°C; in Kyiv 3-5°C.

