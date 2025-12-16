Above-zero temperatures and no precipitation: weather forecast in Ukraine for December 16

On Tuesday, December 16, cloudy weather with clearings is forecast in Ukraine, with no significant precipitation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Today, forecasters predict no precipitation in Ukraine during the day. In the morning, fog is expected in the eastern, most central, Zaporizhzhia regions, and in some places in the northern part.

Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s.

Daytime temperature 1-6°C, in Zakarpattia, Odesa region and Crimea up to +9°C; in eastern regions from 2°C below zero to 3°C above zero.

In Kyiv region and the capital, cloudy with clearings. No precipitation. In the region, fog in places in the morning. Wind of variable directions, 3-8 m/s. Temperature in the region during the day 1-6°C; in Kyiv 3-5°C.

