Four regions, tens of thousands of dollars: schemes for illegal border crossing by conscripts exposed

Large-scale schemes for illegal border crossing by conscripts have been exposed in Ukraine. Organizers transported men to Moldova and Hungary for tens of thousands of dollars and even issued fictitious disability documents. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The prosecutor's office, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, documented illegal channels of transportation in four regions of Ukraine. - the statement says.

Dnipropetrovsk region

Two individuals organized the departure of conscripts to the Republic of Moldova for 12 thousand US dollars. Four men were transported in this way. Other possible participants in the scheme are being identified.

Odesa region

Four individuals were exposed who offered transportation to the Republic of Moldova. Two were detained while attempting to leave for 13 thousand US dollars, and two more were detained while transferring funds ranging from 10 to 15 thousand US dollars.

Zakarpattia

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from Donetsk region, a transporter was exposed in Zakarpattia who was supposed to organize a man's departure to Hungary for 8,000 euros. After receiving part of the agreed amount, he was detained in Vynohradiv. The organizer of the scheme is hiding in EU countries.

Poltava region

A scheme for issuing fictitious disability documents to obtain a deferral from mobilization has been exposed. An intermediary, for a monetary reward, promised to provide fictitious treatment, оформлення medical documentation, and a positive decision from the expert team regarding the establishment of a Group II disability. He was notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 368, and Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The identification of other persons involved in the crime is ongoing.

Based on the facts of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, all exposed persons have been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Donetsk, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regional prosecutor's offices, as well as the Kyiv district prosecutor's office of Odesa.

