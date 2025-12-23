Four regions, tens of thousands of dollars: schemes for illegal border crossing by conscripts exposed

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
08:27 AM • 3980 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 13708 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 30633 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 46893 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 70712 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 42611 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 36024 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 22, 01:06 PM • 30163 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
December 22, 11:25 AM • 25921 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21854 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
80%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Enemy drone activity changed routes of several passenger trains in Ukraine: Ukrzaliznytsia named the affected servicesDecember 23, 12:39 AM • 23595 views
"Everyone is tired of this war": Trump made a statement regarding "peace talks"December 23, 02:14 AM • 24768 views
Fraudsters who swindled bank clients out of over UAH 50 million exposed in Dnipro: Cyberpolice reveal detailsPhotoDecember 23, 02:50 AM • 24020 views
There is a conflict of views between Witkoff and Rubio on ending the war in Ukraine - NBC News04:02 AM • 24137 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damage05:45 AM • 24758 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 70737 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 53502 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 82278 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 103962 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 138844 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Boris Pistorius
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Zhytomyr Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"Video08:10 AM • 2582 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 18702 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 21255 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 43604 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 40701 views
Actual
Technology
Forbes
Social network
Financial Times
The Guardian

Four regions, tens of thousands of dollars: schemes for illegal border crossing by conscripts exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

Large-scale schemes for illegal border crossing by conscripts have been exposed in four regions of Ukraine. The organizers transported men to Moldova and Hungary for tens of thousands of dollars, and also issued fictitious disability documents.

Four regions, tens of thousands of dollars: schemes for illegal border crossing by conscripts exposed

Large-scale schemes for illegal border crossing by conscripts have been exposed in Ukraine. Organizers transported men to Moldova and Hungary for tens of thousands of dollars and even issued fictitious disability documents. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The prosecutor's office, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies, documented illegal channels of transportation in four regions of Ukraine.

- the statement says.

Dnipropetrovsk region

Two individuals organized the departure of conscripts to the Republic of Moldova for 12 thousand US dollars. Four men were transported in this way. Other possible participants in the scheme are being identified.

Odesa region

Four individuals were exposed who offered transportation to the Republic of Moldova. Two were detained while attempting to leave for 13 thousand US dollars, and two more were detained while transferring funds ranging from 10 to 15 thousand US dollars.

Zakarpattia

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from Donetsk region, a transporter was exposed in Zakarpattia who was supposed to organize a man's departure to Hungary for 8,000 euros. After receiving part of the agreed amount, he was detained in Vynohradiv. The organizer of the scheme is hiding in EU countries.

Poltava region

A scheme for issuing fictitious disability documents to obtain a deferral from mobilization has been exposed. An intermediary, for a monetary reward, promised to provide fictitious treatment, оформлення medical documentation, and a positive decision from the expert team regarding the establishment of a Group II disability. He was notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 368, and Part 3 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The identification of other persons involved in the crime is ongoing.

Based on the facts of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, all exposed persons have been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Donetsk, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regional prosecutor's offices, as well as the Kyiv district prosecutor's office of Odesa.

Attempted to break through on a motorcycle: a man was detained at the border with Romania15.12.25, 14:47 • 3684 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Vynohradiv
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
Moldova