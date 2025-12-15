Attempted to break through on a motorcycle: a man was detained at the border with Romania

$42.190.08
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 8628 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 12405 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 14572 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 16881 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 16923 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 17961 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 24217 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 32882 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 28815 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operationDecember 15, 03:20 AM • 23414 views
Moscow attacked by drones: explosions heard, local airports suspended operationsDecember 15, 04:27 AM • 7340 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab woundsDecember 15, 04:45 AM • 17995 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhotoDecember 15, 05:02 AM • 23850 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detained09:49 AM • 9556 views
Publications
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 5242 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 70355 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 86692 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 72524 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 81767 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Berlin
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 18719 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 36163 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 37684 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 42214 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 76892 views
Attempted to break through on a motorcycle: a man was detained at the border with Romania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

Border guards at the Porubne checkpoint detained a motorcyclist who tried to break into Romania at high speed.

Attempted to break through on a motorcycle: a man was detained at the border with Romania

A man attempting to break through the border on a motorcycle was detained at the Porubne checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Romanian border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the border guard service, the man allegedly had no legal grounds for crossing the border – he was not going to undergo border and customs control and tried to break through the checkpoint at high speed.

Border guards detained the man: administrative protocols were drawn up against him, and he, along with the motorcycle, was handed over to representatives of the National Police.

A video of the man's detention appeared online.

If the court finds the detainee guilty, he could face punishment under Article 332-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for three to eight years of imprisonment.

"Felt like it": in Lviv region, draft dodger fled to Poland while border guard went to the toilet01.12.25, 01:27 • 5151 view

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine