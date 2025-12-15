Attempted to break through on a motorcycle: a man was detained at the border with Romania

A man attempting to break through the border on a motorcycle was detained at the Porubne checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Romanian border. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the border guard service, the man allegedly had no legal grounds for crossing the border – he was not going to undergo border and customs control and tried to break through the checkpoint at high speed.

Border guards detained the man: administrative protocols were drawn up against him, and he, along with the motorcycle, was handed over to representatives of the National Police.

A video of the man's detention appeared online.

If the court finds the detainee guilty, he could face punishment under Article 332-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal crossing of the state border of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for three to eight years of imprisonment.

