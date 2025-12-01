"Felt like it": in Lviv region, draft dodger fled to Poland while border guard went to the toilet

$42.190.00
November 30, 06:02 PM • 20404 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 26051 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 27919 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 30160 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 30738 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 33147 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 40716 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 32465 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 27793 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 24245 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusives
Popular news
Archaeologists found a large Bronze Age city in the Kazakh steppes: research detailsPhotoNovember 30, 04:04 PM • 10695 views
Agreement between Ukraine and Russia will ensure stability for 50-70 years - Turkish Foreign Minister FidanNovember 30, 05:07 PM • 5240 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US delegations: Kyslytsya called it "exciting and constructive"November 30, 05:21 PM • 8184 views
In Ukraine, power outages and restrictions will be in effect on December 1: schedules publishedNovember 30, 05:47 PM • 6938 views
Ukraine tests new weapons to counter Russian KABs - General Staff07:15 PM • 4684 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 47981 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 90592 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 73225 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 81309 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 79426 views
"Felt like it": in Lviv region, draft dodger fled to Poland while border guard went to the toilet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

A court in Lviv region fined a border guard 17,000 UAH for improper performance of duty at the Shehyni checkpoint. The man left his post to use the toilet, which allowed a Ukrainian citizen to illegally cross the border into Poland.

"Felt like it": in Lviv region, draft dodger fled to Poland while border guard went to the toilet

In the Lviv region, a court fined a border guard who was in the restroom at the time a man illegally crossed the border into Poland. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

Details

The border guard was accused of improper organization and performance of duty. The incident occurred on August 20, 2025, at the Shehyni checkpoint.

During his shift, the border guard left his workplace. At that time, one Ukrainian citizen illegally crossed the state border and fled to Poland.

"During his duty, he had a physiological need to leave to use the restroom, and therefore he left his duty station for a short time."

- the case materials state.

According to media reports, the border guard asked the court not to punish him severely, to take into account that he supports three children, as well as his unsatisfactory health condition. As a result, Themis fined the man 17,000 UAH and ordered him to pay a court fee of 605.60 UAH.

Recall

In September, five border guards were detained in the Lviv region for facilitating the illegal departure of men of conscription age through one of the checkpoints.

Information on over 500 draft dodgers deleted: two former law enforcement officers to be tried in Dnipro28.11.25, 11:24 • 3206 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Poland