"Felt like it": in Lviv region, draft dodger fled to Poland while border guard went to the toilet

In the Lviv region, a court fined a border guard who was in the restroom at the time a man illegally crossed the border into Poland. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Unified State Register of Court Decisions.

Details

The border guard was accused of improper organization and performance of duty. The incident occurred on August 20, 2025, at the Shehyni checkpoint.

During his shift, the border guard left his workplace. At that time, one Ukrainian citizen illegally crossed the state border and fled to Poland.

"During his duty, he had a physiological need to leave to use the restroom, and therefore he left his duty station for a short time." - the case materials state.

According to media reports, the border guard asked the court not to punish him severely, to take into account that he supports three children, as well as his unsatisfactory health condition. As a result, Themis fined the man 17,000 UAH and ordered him to pay a court fee of 605.60 UAH.

Recall

In September, five border guards were detained in the Lviv region for facilitating the illegal departure of men of conscription age through one of the checkpoints.

Information on over 500 draft dodgers deleted: two former law enforcement officers to be tried in Dnipro