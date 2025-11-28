Information on over 500 draft dodgers deleted: two former law enforcement officers to be tried in Dnipro

Prosecutors of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office have sent an indictment to court against two former police officers who, for money, deleted information about wanted draft dodgers from state systems. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, during 2024, two former law enforcement officers, using official access, groundlessly made changes to state information systems.

Prosecutors of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office sent an indictment to court against two former police officers who, for money, deleted data from state information systems about conscripts declared wanted for evading mobilization. - the post says.

In June 2025, both defendants were exposed and notified of suspicion. Currently, the accused are in custody.

The indictment has been sent to court under Part 1 of Article 114-1, Parts 1, 3 of Article 362, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. - reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

