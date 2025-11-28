Information on over 500 draft dodgers deleted: two former law enforcement officers to be tried in Dnipro

$42.190.11
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
08:06 AM • 8724 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
06:58 AM • 11780 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
06:35 AM • 12430 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
06:29 AM • 12123 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
November 27, 10:13 PM • 10748 views
Kyiv's Dynamo fired Shovkovsky and the entire coaching staff
November 27, 06:30 PM • 28498 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 26456 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
November 27, 03:25 PM • 42100 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
November 27, 02:27 PM • 46677 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drone attacked military town in Chechnya: details
November 27, 11:31 PM • 10838 views
After the war, Ukraine will have up to 6 million veterans and their family members - Svyrydenko
November 28, 12:57 AM • 15214 views
Ministry of Defense: Russia uses "Shaheds" to hunt Ukrainian planes and helicopters
November 28, 01:30 AM • 14712 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM • 10431 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrender
07:24 AM • 6410 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
08:06 AM • 8724 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - video
November 27, 03:30 PM • 30966 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
November 27, 03:25 PM • 42100 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:27 PM • 46677 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
November 27, 02:12 PM • 38190 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM • 10564 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 25, 06:49 AM • 33222 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM • 53929 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
November 25, 08:39 AM • 87012 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81
November 24, 08:11 AM • 102271 views
Information on over 500 draft dodgers deleted: two former law enforcement officers to be tried in Dnipro

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Two former law enforcement officers from Dnipropetrovsk region will face trial for deleting data of wanted draft dodgers from state systems. The accused made changes to information systems throughout 2024 and were exposed in June 2025.

Information on over 500 draft dodgers deleted: two former law enforcement officers to be tried in Dnipro

Prosecutors of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office have sent an indictment to court against two former police officers who, for money, deleted information about wanted draft dodgers from state systems. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

According to the investigation, during 2024, two former law enforcement officers, using official access, groundlessly made changes to state information systems.

Prosecutors of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office sent an indictment to court against two former police officers who, for money, deleted data from state information systems about conscripts declared wanted for evading mobilization.

- the post says.

In June 2025, both defendants were exposed and notified of suspicion. Currently, the accused are in custody.

The indictment has been sent to court under Part 1 of Article 114-1, Parts 1, 3 of Article 362, Part 2 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv canceled the decision to close the criminal proceedings against the director of the legal department of the NBU, Oleksandr Zyma. The case concerns possible abuse of office and has been returned for investigation.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
National Bank of Ukraine
Kyiv