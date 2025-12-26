Fatal accident on Abransky Pass in Carpathians: one dead, two injured

A fatal road accident involving two vehicles occurred on the international highway "Kyiv — Chop" within the Abranka Pass. As reported by the Zakarpattia Oblast police, a criminal proceeding has been initiated, and an investigation is underway, UNN reports.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the accident occurred around 07:50 on the Kyiv — Chop highway. A 27-year-old driver of a Mercedes-Benz Vito minivan, a resident of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, was driving along the Abranka Pass when he veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a Volvo truck. The latter was driven by a 39-year-old resident of Mukachevo.

As a result of the accident, a 52-year-old passenger of the Mercedes-Benz died at the scene. Two other people — a 23-year-old female passenger and the minivan driver — sustained bodily injuries and were hospitalized.

Both drivers were tested by the police and found to be sober. Their vehicles were seized and placed in a police impound lot.

Addendum

Based on this fact, investigators from the crime investigation department in the field of transport of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zakarpattia Oblast entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. A series of expert examinations have been appointed in the case to establish all objective circumstances of the accident.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

