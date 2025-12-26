$41.930.22
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Fatal road accident in Kyiv region: 8-year-old boy killed, two children injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

In the Kyiv region, a 40-year-old female driver of a Jeep Cherokee drove into the oncoming lane, colliding with a truck. As a result of the accident, an 8-year-old boy was killed, and two other minor passengers of the SUV were injured.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

A road accident occurred in Kyiv region, as a result of which a child died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv region.

Details

The tragedy occurred on the section of the Kyiv-Ovruch highway in the direction of Ivankiv village in Vyshhorod district. According to law enforcement officers, a 40-year-old female driver of a Jeep Cherokee, while rounding a bend in the road, drove into the oncoming lane, where she collided with a truck driven by a 67-year-old man.

As a result, an 8-year-old boy who was in the Jeep died. Two other minor passengers of the SUV sustained bodily injuries and were taken to a medical facility for necessary assistance, the police said.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of violation of road safety rules or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles, which led to the death of a child (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation is currently underway: the sanction of the article provides for imprisonment from 3 to 8 years with possible deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for up to 3 years.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that in the period from January to November, 2938 people died in Ukraine as a result of road accidents, including 179 children. Also, 29093 people were injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Ukraine