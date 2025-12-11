Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is known

In the village of Kostryno, Zakarpattia region, a fire broke out yesterday in the building of the Holy Protection Men's Monastery. This was reported by Metropolitan Feodor of Mukachevo and Uzhhorod of the UOC-MP, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, a monastic building of the Holy Protection Men's Monastery caught fire near the village of Kostryno in Berezniany district.

We ask for holy prayers -the metropolitan appealed to the faithful.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service clarified that it was not about the 300-year-old wooden Boyko church, which is a national monument, but about a neighboring building where the monks lived. According to Natalia Batyr, spokeswoman for the regional department of the State Emergency Service, the fire covered an area of 150 square meters, and the building is also wooden, so the flames spread quickly. At the same time, according to rescuers, there is no threat to the church.

Recall

In November, in Chernivtsi, a man set fire to the Sadhora Synagogue, having entered inside when the guard went outside the gate. The police detained the offender, who a month ago tried to set fire to a local church and, according to preliminary data, is mentally unstable.

