09:59 PM • 4288 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 12877 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 17619 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM • 19917 views
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM • 18954 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM • 19150 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 10, 02:20 PM • 22900 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 10, 01:11 PM • 19978 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
December 10, 12:48 PM • 19595 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
December 10, 12:17 PM • 28675 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

A fire broke out in the building of the Holy Protection Men's Monastery in the village of Kostryno, Zakarpattia Oblast. The fire, covering an area of 150 square meters, occurred in a wooden building where monks resided, without threatening the nearby 300-year-old church.

Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is known

In the village of Kostryno, Zakarpattia region, a fire broke out yesterday in the building of the Holy Protection Men's Monastery. This was reported by Metropolitan Feodor of Mukachevo and Uzhhorod of the UOC-MP, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, a monastic building of the Holy Protection Men's Monastery caught fire near the village of Kostryno in Berezniany district.

We ask for holy prayers

-the metropolitan appealed to the faithful.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service clarified that it was not about the 300-year-old wooden Boyko church, which is a national monument, but about a neighboring building where the monks lived. According to Natalia Batyr, spokeswoman for the regional department of the State Emergency Service, the fire covered an area of 150 square meters, and the building is also wooden, so the flames spread quickly. At the same time, according to rescuers, there is no threat to the church.

Recall

In November, in Chernivtsi, a man set fire to the Sadhora Synagogue, having entered inside when the guard went outside the gate. The police detained the offender, who a month ago tried to set fire to a local church and, according to preliminary data, is mentally unstable.

SES: Fires in churches have decreased this year01.05.24, 14:36 • 13112 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEvents
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine