SES: Fires in churches have decreased this year

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100725 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111106 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153746 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157444 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253712 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174844 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165973 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148422 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227684 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 27357 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 40976 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 28189 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 34399 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 31763 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253712 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227684 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213530 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239179 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225824 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100725 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70874 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77400 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113546 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114411 views
SES: Fires in churches have decreased this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13071 views

In 2024, the number of fires in places of worship and event venues halved to 12 compared to 24 incidents recorded in the same period in 2023.

In 2024, the number of fires in places of worship and event venues halved compared to last year. This year, 12 fires were recorded, and in 2023, 24 incidents were recorded during the same period. This was announced by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a press briefing on Wednesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Since the beginning of the year, 12 fires have occurred in religious buildings and at facilities involved in events. Compared to the same period in 2023, there were 24. In fact, we have halved the number of fires, a decrease was recorded in 2024 compared to 2023

- Khorunzhyi noted.

Recall

This year, there has been an increase in the number of fires in ecosystems - more than 11.5 thousand such fires have been recorded, killing 4 and injuring 5 people.

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising