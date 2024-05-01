SES: Fires in churches have decreased this year

In 2024, the number of fires in places of worship and event venues halved compared to last year. This year, 12 fires were recorded, and in 2023, 24 incidents were recorded during the same period. This was announced by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi during a press briefing on Wednesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Since the beginning of the year, 12 fires have occurred in religious buildings and at facilities involved in events. Compared to the same period in 2023, there were 24. In fact, we have halved the number of fires, a decrease was recorded in 2024 compared to 2023 - Khorunzhyi noted.

Recall

This year, there has been an increase in the number of fires in ecosystems - more than 11.5 thousand such fires have been recorded, killing 4 and injuring 5 people.