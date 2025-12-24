Almost 8,000 churches "outside politics": how the Moscow Patriarchate still operates in Ukraine

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
December 23, 03:52 PM • 17423 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 33326 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 42136 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 50676 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 34994 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 40362 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 20705 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 18688 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 24201 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 39615 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3m/s
82%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy: We feel that America wants to reach a final agreement, and from our side – full cooperationDecember 23, 09:42 PM • 11237 views
Meloni: last year was tough, but don't worry - next year will be even worseDecember 23, 11:00 PM • 5916 views
Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on ChernihivVideoDecember 24, 12:39 AM • 13717 views
Two police officers killed in Moscow after car explosion - mediaVideoDecember 24, 01:12 AM • 8796 views
Drones attacked a synthetic rubber plant in Russia's Tula regionVideo04:30 AM • 9640 views
Publications
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 42136 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 28419 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 50676 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 40362 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 97473 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pope Leo XIV
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Chernihiv
Venezuela
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideo06:59 AM • 582 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 26624 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 24889 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 28330 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 30341 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Social network
Film

Almost 8,000 churches "outside politics": how the Moscow Patriarchate still operates in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

7,826 churches of the Moscow Patriarchate remain in Ukraine, despite a law prohibiting their activities. Only 934 religious communities have transferred to the OCU in almost 4 years of full-scale war.

Almost 8,000 churches "outside politics": how the Moscow Patriarchate still operates in Ukraine

7,826 churches of the Moscow Patriarchate continue to operate in Ukraine. Most of them are in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Zakarpattia regions. Only 934 religious communities have officially transferred to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in almost 4 years of full-scale war. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to Opendatabot data.

Details

Last year, a law came into force in Ukraine that banned the operation of religious institutions with ties to the Russian Federation. However, after a year, there are only 2 lawsuits against such religious institutions — and those are far from being resolved.

8,782 churches of the Moscow Patriarchate operated in Ukraine at the beginning of the full-scale invasion. In almost four years of war, 934 religious communities officially transferred to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Thus, there are currently 7,826 churches with ties to the aggressor country. At the same time, the OCU notes that it currently has about 9,000 religious communities under its jurisdiction.

Most often, religious institutions from Khmelnytskyi (205), Kyiv (196), and Vinnytsia (105) regions converted to the Ukrainian church. The peak of transfers occurred in 2023: then 386 communities changed jurisdiction. In 2024, there were already 191 such communities, and in 2025 — 157.

Most churches with a Russian trace are concentrated in Dnipropetrovsk (522), Vinnytsia (495), and Zakarpattia (487) regions. It is worth noting that currently only 18 religious institutions out of almost 8,000 openly show their ties. Last year there were more such communities, but 3 of them joined the OCU, and one, according to registry data, ceased its activities.

67 religious organizations with so-called "forced names", which the Ministry of Justice, in accordance with the law, provided in 2022, were counted in Ukraine at the end of 2022. The Unified State Register stated that the religious organization did not indicate its affiliation with the Moscow Patriarchate. Over time, some of these communities ceased their activities or changed their name, hiding their ties with the Russians. At the same time, only three of these organizations officially transferred to the OCU. Currently, there are 39 communities with a forced name, all of them concentrated in the Chernivtsi region.

Another 22 religious communities that concealed or did not declare ties with the MP ceased their activities or are in the process of termination voluntarily.

The Orthodox Church of Ukraine notes that the duration of the transition of religious organizations depends on the organization of the community and the time it takes to complete legal procedures. There are no clear timeframes, as some communities complete the procedure in a month, while others need six months or more.

It is worth noting that the transition of a church from one metropolis to another takes a long time, so the data in the Unified State Register may differ from the information "on the ground" and in the OCU.

Addition

On September 23, 2024, the Law of Ukraine "On the Protection of the Constitutional Order in the Sphere of Activity of Religious Organizations" came into force. It prohibits the activities of religious organizations on the territory of Ukraine that belong to or have signs of connection with the Moscow Patriarchate. The legislation clearly defines the signs by which such affiliation can be established, and also prescribes the procedure for its detection. A special commission received the right to apply to the court to terminate the activities of organizations for which these ties have been proven.

Moscow Patriarchate lost 2,000 communities that joined the OCU, the Russian church is supported by no more than 5% of Ukrainians - Metropolitan Yevstratiy20.11.25, 16:49 • 2734 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Chernivtsi Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine