Moscow Patriarchate lost 2,000 communities that joined the OCU, the Russian church is supported by no more than 5% of Ukrainians - Metropolitan Yevstratiy

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate has lost about 2,000 religious communities that have joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. This was reported by Metropolitan Yevstratiy (Zorya), spokesman for the Kyiv Metropolis of the OCU, at the "Media Center Ukraine," UNN writes.

According to him, support for the Moscow Patriarchate among Ukrainians currently does not exceed 4-5%, while about 55% of citizens support the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

About 40% of religious organizations belong to Protestant churches. According to these statistics, during the years of the full-scale invasion, the MP lost more than 2,000 religious communities that joined the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Currently, there are about 9,000 religious communities of the UOC-KP – noted the Metropolitan.

At the same time, the Moscow Patriarchate lost influence over about 5,000 more communities that remained in the temporarily occupied territories and were actually subordinated to Moscow.

