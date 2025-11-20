$42.090.00
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 748 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 19677 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 31129 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 21043 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponent
12:24 PM • 40114 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 39419 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53157 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
November 20, 08:21 AM • 29400 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
November 20, 07:57 AM • 25840 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - Zelenskyy
November 20, 07:11 AM • 43765 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
Moscow Patriarchate lost 2,000 communities that joined the OCU, the Russian church is supported by no more than 5% of Ukrainians - Metropolitan Yevstratiy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

The Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate has lost about 2,000 religious communities that have joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. Support for the Moscow Patriarchate among Ukrainians does not exceed 4–5%, while about 55% of citizens support the OCU.

Moscow Patriarchate lost 2,000 communities that joined the OCU, the Russian church is supported by no more than 5% of Ukrainians - Metropolitan Yevstratiy

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate has lost about 2,000 religious communities that have joined the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. This was reported by Metropolitan Yevstratiy (Zorya), spokesman for the Kyiv Metropolis of the OCU, at the "Media Center Ukraine," UNN writes.

Details

According to him, support for the Moscow Patriarchate among Ukrainians currently does not exceed 4-5%, while about 55% of citizens support the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Orthodox priest hired for Ukrainian refugees in Finland dismissed due to ties with Russia24.10.25, 17:43 • 3578 views

About 40% of religious organizations belong to Protestant churches. According to these statistics, during the years of the full-scale invasion, the MP lost more than 2,000 religious communities that joined the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Currently, there are about 9,000 religious communities of the UOC-KP

– noted the Metropolitan.

At the same time, the Moscow Patriarchate lost influence over about 5,000 more communities that remained in the temporarily occupied territories and were actually subordinated to Moscow.

Chekists trained entire generations of high-ranking Moscow Patriarchate officials – Metropolitan Yevstratiy20.11.25, 16:34 • 750 views

