Imperial Russian narratives and the influence of special services have shaped the leadership of the Moscow Patriarchate for decades, stated Metropolitan Yevstratiy (Zorya), spokesman for the Kyiv Metropolis of the OCU, writes UNN.

Details

During his speech at the "Ukraine Media Center," he emphasized that hostile ideology is promoted into the consciousness of believers through pseudo-prophecies, manipulative messages, and systemic negative selection within the church environment.

Since the years of Soviet rule, 4-5 generations of leaders of the Moscow Patriarchate have passed through the "KGB sieve," where the most loyal individuals to the Chekist system are promoted up the career ladder and gain authority, acquiring leadership positions in the center and locally. – noted Metropolitan Yevstratiy.

He also emphasized that Metropolitan Onufriy, the current head of the MP in Ukraine, was formed in the 1970s in Zagorsk near Moscow – the only monastery at that time where foreign delegations were demonstratively brought. According to Yevstratiy, the ideology of the "Russian world" is a form of spiritual and political enslavement, from which Ukrainian society must free itself.

