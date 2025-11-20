$42.090.00
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponent
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - Zelenskyy
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
Chekists trained entire generations of high-ranking Moscow Patriarchate officials – Metropolitan Yevstratiy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 744 views

Metropolitan Yevstratiy (Zorya) stated that imperial-Russian narratives and the influence of special services shaped the leadership of the Moscow Patriarchate. He emphasized that the leaders of the Moscow Patriarchate passed through the "KGB sieve," and Metropolitan Onufriy was formed in the 1970s in the Moscow region.

Chekists trained entire generations of high-ranking Moscow Patriarchate officials – Metropolitan Yevstratiy

Imperial Russian narratives and the influence of special services have shaped the leadership of the Moscow Patriarchate for decades, stated Metropolitan Yevstratiy (Zorya), spokesman for the Kyiv Metropolis of the OCU, writes UNN.

Details

During his speech at the "Ukraine Media Center," he emphasized that hostile ideology is promoted into the consciousness of believers through pseudo-prophecies, manipulative messages, and systemic negative selection within the church environment.

Since the years of Soviet rule, 4-5 generations of leaders of the Moscow Patriarchate have passed through the "KGB sieve," where the most loyal individuals to the Chekist system are promoted up the career ladder and gain authority, acquiring leadership positions in the center and locally.

– noted Metropolitan Yevstratiy.

He also emphasized that Metropolitan Onufriy, the current head of the MP in Ukraine, was formed in the 1970s in Zagorsk near Moscow – the only monastery at that time where foreign delegations were demonstratively brought. According to Yevstratiy, the ideology of the "Russian world" is a form of spiritual and political enslavement, from which Ukrainian society must free itself.

Stepan Haftko

