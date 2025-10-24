$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
03:19 PM • 3646 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 10705 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
12:52 PM • 12042 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 25599 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 21064 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 18438 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 26767 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 67181 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 05:49 AM • 27104 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 20432 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3m/s
91%
739mm
Popular news
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on SundayOctober 24, 07:11 AM • 38786 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 45963 views
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv regionOctober 24, 07:48 AM • 42867 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussedOctober 24, 07:50 AM • 45904 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideoOctober 24, 09:56 AM • 33120 views
Publications
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 25599 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto11:40 AM • 22555 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhoto11:32 AM • 22895 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 67181 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 63525 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Viktor Orbán
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"02:55 PM • 2988 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"12:41 PM • 9064 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 22470 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 45973 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 31854 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Su-34
Film
Gold

Orthodox priest hired for Ukrainian refugees in Finland dismissed due to ties with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

Orthodox priest Oleksandr Zanemonets was dismissed from the Helsinki parish in Finland. The reasons were his poor knowledge of the Ukrainian language and closer ties with Russia than declared, which raised concerns among the special services.

Orthodox priest hired for Ukrainian refugees in Finland dismissed due to ties with Russia

Orthodox priest Oleksandr Zanemonets, hired by the Helsinki parish in Finland in March 2022 to work with Ukrainian refugees, was dismissed after it turned out that he did not meet the stated requirements – his knowledge of Ukrainian was weak, and his ties with Russia turned out to be closer than claimed. This is stated in the material of the publication Yle, writes UNN.

Details

The case raised security service concerns about the possible use of church networks as an instrument of influence.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a priest arrived in Finland, introducing himself as Oleksandr Zanemonets and allegedly intending to serve Ukrainian displaced persons. He was invited to the Helsinki parish, where they hoped for the support of a large Orthodox audience among refugees. Zanemonets assured that he spoke Ukrainian and sometimes hinted at his native Ukrainian origin, but the work quickly raised questions: his language proficiency turned out to be insufficient, and the data about his biography was contradictory.

Complicity of UOC (MP) priests with Russia: Prosecutor General's Office reported on exposed crimes09.10.25, 14:26 • 4644 views

Yle journalists found out that the priest was ordained just over six months before his arrival – in a diocese subordinate to the Moscow Patriarchate. He gave different explanations for his origin: in an interview with the media, he claimed that he came from Israel, later admitting that he "technically" came from Moscow. Bishop Serhiy, with whom Zanemonets met, denies that he invited him or that he knew him well.

The Helsinki parish admitted that the appointment was a mistake made in haste: the requirement to be fluent in Ukrainian was key for working with displaced persons, and its non-fulfillment undermined trust.

SBU exposed and detained a UOC MP priest who was adjusting Russian strikes on Sumy region12.09.25, 10:47 • 4089 views

The Archbishop's theological secretary called the situation one where "we were fooled." After a series of doubts, cooperation with Zanemonets was terminated.

Finnish government special services (Supo) do not officially comment on this specific case, but point to risks: Russia may try to use church institutions as channels of influence or for hybrid operations. Zanemonets himself, according to the investigation, is currently in the United States and indicates that he and his family fled Russia after the start of the war; he explains his insufficient Ukrainian by a language barrier.

Sacred "election campaign": How Russia recruited Moldovan priests to influence elections – Reuters26.09.25, 13:30 • 3548 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Helsinki
Reuters
Finland
United States
Ukraine