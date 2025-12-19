$42.340.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Systematically abused children: the prosecutor's office will appeal the sentence of the stepfather, who was sentenced to 15 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2818 views

The prosecutor's office will appeal the court's verdict against a man who was sentenced to 15 years in prison for systematic violence against children. The man is accused of domestic violence, molestation and rape, as well as inducing the use of psychotropic substances.

Systematically abused children: the prosecutor's office will appeal the sentence of the stepfather, who was sentenced to 15 years
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

The prosecutor's office will appeal the court's verdict against the stepfather and mother who systematically abused children. One of the suspects was sentenced to 15 years in prison, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

This refers to a 38-year-old native of Kirovohrad Oblast for committing domestic violence against his minor daughter and stepdaughter, as well as for molesting his own daughter. In addition, the man was found guilty of molesting and raping the older girl, whom he also induced to use psychotropic substances (Part 4 of Article 152, Part 6 of Article 152, Part 2 of Article 156, Part 2 of Article 315 and Article 126-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The perpetrator lived with his wife and two minor children - the couple's common daughter and the woman's daughter from a previous relationship. At the time of the crimes, the children were 5 and 9 years old.

During the court hearing, the prosecutor's office proved that from 2020 to August 2022, the man had sexual relations with his wife in front of the children, and also raped his stepdaughter in the room where his daughter was. The man gave psychotropic substances and drugs to the victim stepdaughter, which he used together with the children's mother.

At the same time, neither parent cared for the girls, so the children did not go to school and looked untidy, which neighbors complained about to social services.

When the older girl turned 11, she reported the rape by her stepfather to social services. After an inspection, the children were removed from the perpetrators' couple, and the perpetrators themselves were deprived of parental rights. The affected children now have a new family.

The head of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office asked the court to sentence the man to life imprisonment. But the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced the man to 15 years in prison.

The prosecutor's office considers such a verdict too lenient and will appeal it.

- the message says.

Recall

In Zakarpattia, a stepfather was sentenced to life imprisonment, and the mother to 15 years in prison for systematic rape of a minor child.

Yevhen Ustimenko

