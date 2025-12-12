Demanded $1,300: for lifting the arrest of timber: HACC applied a preventive measure to a judge from Zakarpattia

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the SAP prosecutor's request and applied it to a judge of one of the district courts of Zakarpattia Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Details

This refers to a judge who is suspected of extorting 1,300 US dollars for lifting the arrest of 20 cubic meters of timber. He was exposed on November 28 for receiving an illegal benefit, which he veiledly called "candies."

Sanction of Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official on a large scale) provides for imprisonment from five to ten years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years, with confiscation of property.

At the same time, in case of bail, the suspect will be subject to the following procedural obligations:

appear before the detective, prosecutor, investigating judge and court upon every request;

notify the detective, prosecutor or court of a change in his place of residence;

refrain from communicating with a defined circle of persons;

surrender all his passports for traveling abroad, as well as other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, for safekeeping to the relevant state authorities;

wear an electronic monitoring device.

