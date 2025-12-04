$42.200.13
49.230.04
ukenru
12:31 PM • 484 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 2810 views
12:01 PM • 2760 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 5666 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 8964 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 21726 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 37545 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 34739 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 44872 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 55539 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
Tags
Authors
Demanded a bribe for lifting the arrest of timber: The High Council of Justice allowed the detention of a judge from Zakarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The High Council of Justice granted the SAP's request for the detention of a district court judge from Zakarpattia Oblast. He is suspected of extorting and receiving undue benefits for lifting the arrest of property.

Demanded a bribe for lifting the arrest of timber: The High Council of Justice allowed the detention of a judge from Zakarpattia

The High Council of Justice granted the request of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to consent to the detention of a judge of one of the district courts of Zakarpattia Oblast. He is suspected of soliciting and receiving undue benefits, reports UNN with reference to the SAP.

Details

This refers to a judge of one of the district courts of Zakarpattia Oblast. The investigation established that the defendant, between September 15 and November 28, 2025, requested the director of a private company to provide him and third parties with undue benefits for lifting the arrest and returning the property to the company for safekeeping.

The High Council of Justice found the arguments of the submission to be substantiated and gave its consent to the detention of the said person. A motion is currently being prepared to choose a pre-trial detention measure for the judge in the form of detention.

 - the SAP statement reads.

Recall

The State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the acting director of the state enterprise "Enterprise of the State Criminal Executive Service of Ukraine (No. 98)" for demanding 10% "kickbacks."

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Zakarpattia Oblast