Demanded a bribe for lifting the arrest of timber: The High Council of Justice allowed the detention of a judge from Zakarpattia

The High Council of Justice granted the request of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to consent to the detention of a judge of one of the district courts of Zakarpattia Oblast. He is suspected of soliciting and receiving undue benefits, reports UNN with reference to the SAP.

This refers to a judge of one of the district courts of Zakarpattia Oblast. The investigation established that the defendant, between September 15 and November 28, 2025, requested the director of a private company to provide him and third parties with undue benefits for lifting the arrest and returning the property to the company for safekeeping.

The High Council of Justice found the arguments of the submission to be substantiated and gave its consent to the detention of the said person. A motion is currently being prepared to choose a pre-trial detention measure for the judge in the form of detention. - the SAP statement reads.

