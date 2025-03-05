The condition of Pope Francis is stable: what is happening in the hospital
Kyiv • UNN
Pope Francis is in the hospital due to acute respiratory failure and is undergoing treatment using non-invasive ventilation. The pontiff remains conscious, but his condition is assessed as serious.
The condition of Pope Francis is stable but remains complicated. This is reported by CNN, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
Pope Francis is undergoing treatment after acute respiratory failure that occurred the day before. His condition remains stable, however, doctors continue to monitor the situation due to risks associated with pneumonia.
On Monday, the Pontiff underwent two bronchoscopy procedures to clear the airways of accumulated mucus that caused breathing difficulties. He has been receiving oxygen therapy, including non-invasive lung ventilation, which helps ease breathing. According to doctors' forecasts, this procedure will continue at least until Wednesday.
Despite a difficult day, the Pope remains conscious, prayed, and received the Eucharist. The Vatican has not reported on the possible return of Francis to his duties, but his condition is being closely monitored by medical staff.
Experts note that the use of non-invasive ventilation is usually applied before intubation, but it can also be a choice for patients who do not want invasive intervention. Vatican sources emphasize that the situation remains controlled, but is not without risks.
Reminder
It was previously reported that Pope Francis had a peaceful night in the hospital after two episodes of acute respiratory failure.
