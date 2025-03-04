Pope Francis had a peaceful night after respiratory failure - Vatican
Pope Francis spent a quiet night in the hospital after two episodes of acute respiratory failure. The pontiff's condition remains serious, and the prognosis is cautious due to possible critical moments.
After two episodes of acute respiratory failure the previous day, Pope Francis was able to rest overnight. This was reported in the morning by the press service of the Holy See, according to UNN referencing Vatican News.
"The Pope slept throughout the night and is now resting further," the press service of the Holy See reported on the morning of March 4.
The report of a peaceful night came after it was announced that on Monday the pontiff experienced two episodes of acute respiratory failure caused by significant accumulation of endobronchial mucus and the bronchospasm it triggered. As a result, two bronchoscopy procedures were performed, and in the afternoon, non-invasive mechanical ventilation of the lungs was resumed. The report noted that the Pope remained conscious, oriented, and cooperative with the medical staff throughout.
It became known that the blood test results had not changed, indicating the absence of leukocytosis. This is positive data, as it suggests that there is no new infection and that the mucus accumulation is a consequence of pneumonia. Both episodes from the previous day were triggered by the reaction of the bronchi, which were trying to expel the accumulated mucus to eliminate the bacteria.
Thus, the clinical picture of the Pope's condition remains complex, and the situation is open to critical moments similar to those that occurred on Monday. Therefore, it is reported that the prognosis remains cautious.
Pope Francis has been hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome since February 14.