The Pope has been connected to a ventilator again.
Kyiv • UNN
On Monday, Pope Francis experienced a new episode of respiratory crisis, which led to him being connected to non-invasive ventilation. Two bronchoscopies were performed to remove mucus from the lungs, and his condition remains under observation.
reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.
In its latest statement, the Vatican said that the episodes were caused by a significant accumulation of mucus in the lungs and bronchial spasms.
"Two bronchoscopies were performed with the need for aspiration of abundant secretions," the Vatican reported.
Francis remained conscious, oriented, and cooperated with the medical staff. The prognosis remained cautious.
Reminder
According to the latest information from the press office of the Holy See, after the episode of bronchospasm on Friday (February 28), which was followed by the need for lung ventilation, Francis's night in the hospital passed peacefully.
Pope Francis has been in the Agostino Gemelli Hospital in Rome for two weeks.