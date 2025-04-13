Pope Francis surprised believers with an unexpected appearance in St. Peter's Square

Pope Francis made a surprise public visit to St. Peter's Square in the Vatican after the Palm Sunday Mass, despite the fact that his participation was not announced.

This was reported by Euronews, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the fact that his participation in the service was not officially announced, the 88-year-old pontiff, who is still recovering from a serious illness, rode through the square in a wheelchair, greeting more than 20,000 believers.

Francis arrived accompanied by his personal nurse Massimiliano Strappetti and one of his secretaries, joining the faithful after the service led by Cardinal Leonardo Sandri. The Holy Father did not use an oxygen mask and looked cheerful - he stopped to greet children and nuns, treating the little ones with sweets.

After completing the tour of the square, Pope Bergoglio returned to his chambers in Santa Marta.

When we see so many men and women thrown by hatred and violence on the road to Golgotha, let us remember that God transforms this road into a place of redemption, because he walked it, giving his life for us.

- wrote the Pope



This post was included in the sermon at the Palm Sunday Mass, which Cardinal Leonardo Sandri read in the square filled with believers.

How many Cyrenians carry the cross of Christ! Do we recognize them? Do we see the Lord in their faces, torn by war and poverty? In the face of the terrible injustice of evil, carrying the cross of Christ is never in vain; in fact, it is the most concrete way to share his saving love

Let us remind

On April 6, Pope Francis appeared in public for the first time after being in the hospital before a joyful crowd in the Vatican.