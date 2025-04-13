$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 1236 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 17916 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15649 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20753 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30068 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63507 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59470 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34010 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59615 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106823 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Pope Francis surprised believers with an unexpected appearance in St. Peter's Square

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8561 views

Pope Francis, despite his illness, unexpectedly visited St. Peter's Square after the Palm Sunday Mass. He greeted the faithful, treated children with sweets and looked cheerful.

Pope Francis surprised believers with an unexpected appearance in St. Peter's Square

Pope Francis made a surprise public visit to St. Peter's Square in the Vatican after the Palm Sunday Mass, despite the fact that his participation was not announced.

This was reported by Euronews, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the fact that his participation in the service was not officially announced, the 88-year-old pontiff, who is still recovering from a serious illness, rode through the square in a wheelchair, greeting more than 20,000 believers.

Francis arrived accompanied by his personal nurse Massimiliano Strappetti and one of his secretaries, joining the faithful after the service led by Cardinal Leonardo Sandri. The Holy Father did not use an oxygen mask and looked cheerful - he stopped to greet children and nuns, treating the little ones with sweets.

After completing the tour of the square, Pope Bergoglio returned to his chambers in Santa Marta.

When we see so many men and women thrown by hatred and violence on the road to Golgotha, let us remember that God transforms this road into a place of redemption, because he walked it, giving his life for us. 

- wrote the Pope

This post was included in the sermon at the Palm Sunday Mass, which Cardinal Leonardo Sandri read in the square filled with believers.

How many Cyrenians carry the cross of Christ! Do we recognize them? Do we see the Lord in their faces, torn by war and poverty? In the face of the terrible injustice of evil, carrying the cross of Christ is never in vain; in fact, it is the most concrete way to share his saving love

Let us remind

On April 6, Pope Francis appeared in public for the first time after being in the hospital before a joyful crowd in the Vatican.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
Pope Francis
Vatican City
