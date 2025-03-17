Vatican: dialogue without any preconditions is needed for peace in Ukraine
The Vatican has expressed hope for a sincere dialogue between the parties to achieve peace in Ukraine. The Holy See calls for the release of prisoners and prays for peace.
For peace in Ukraine, a dialogue is needed, not burdened by preconditions, the Vatican's press service said following a conversation between the Secretary of State and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on March 14, UNN writes, citing Vatican News.
Details
"On Friday, March 14, His Excellency Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, as he himself later reported, had a telephone conversation with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, during which he wished His Holiness Pope Francis a speedy recovery and informed him about the ceasefire initiative proposed by the United States, which Ukraine joined," the Holy See's press service said on Monday.
In this regard, the Holy See, renewing its prayers for peace in Ukraine, expresses its hope that the parties involved will take the opportunity for a sincere dialogue, not burdened by any preconditions and aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace. At the same time, he calls for doing everything possible to release the prisoners
Recall
Ukraine and the United States held talks in Jeddah on March 11, following which they issued a joint statement, in which "Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the US proposal for the immediate introduction of a temporary, 30-day ceasefire, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it".
According to the statement, the United States was to inform the Russian Federation that reciprocity on the part of Russia is key to achieving peace.
US President Donald Trump said about productive negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 13.
On that day, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said about his readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for 30 days. But, according to him, "there are nuances" regarding this.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding a ceasefire with Ukraine for 30 days were predictable, and he is preparing to refuse this proposal, but is afraid to tell US President Donald Trump about it.
Later, Russia stated that dictator Vladimir Putin had sent "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine proposed by the United States.