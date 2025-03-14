Zelenskyy spoke with the Vatican Secretary of State: they discussed the return of Ukrainian children and prisoners
Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, discussing the return of Ukrainian children and the release of prisoners. He also thanked them for their support and prayers for Ukrainians.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had a conversation with Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin. Zelenskyy wished Pope Francis a speedy recovery, and the parties also discussed the return of Ukrainian children and the release of prisoners, reports UNN.
Details
"I had a conversation with the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. I wished Pope Francis a speedy recovery and thanked him for his prayers and moral support for our people, as well as for his assistance in returning Ukrainian children deported by Russia to their homeland," Zelenskyy wrote.
He noted that "the Holy See has received a list of Ukrainian men and women held in Russian prisons and camps."
"We are counting on support for their release. It is the exchange of prisoners and an unconditional 30-day ceasefire that are the first quick steps that can significantly bring us all closer to a just and lasting peace. Ukraine is ready to take them, because the Ukrainian people want peace more than anyone else. Now the world sees how Russia is deliberately putting forward conditions that only complicate and prolong everything, because Russia is the only entity that wants the war not to end and diplomacy to break down," Zelenskyy added.
Recall
Russia has stated that dictator Vladimir Putin has sent "additional" signals to US President Donald Trump regarding the US-proposed 30-day truce in Ukraine.
Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that Vladimir Putin is not ready to back down from his demands for a ceasefire. In particular, he stated that any ceasefire should lead to a final settlement of the conflict that will "resolve the root causes" of his invasion.