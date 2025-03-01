Pope Francis' condition deteriorates rapidly in hospital: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
The Pope suffered an attack of bronchospasm, which led to vomiting and shortness of breath. The pontiff underwent bronchial aspiration and started oxygen therapy, and his condition is currently stable.
Pope Francis suffered a respiratory crisis while in the hospital. This led to vomiting and deterioration of his condition. This is reported by BBC with reference to sources in the Vatican, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that the pontiff became ill on February 28 after a coughing fit caused by bronchospasm.
According to Vatican sources, doctors aspirated his lungs to clear the vomit, and now the pontiff is receiving oxygen therapy through a mask to help him breathe.
The Pope's doctors need 24-48 hours to determine whether there is any damage or deterioration in his condition. At the moment, they do not give any prognosis
Despite the difficult clinical picture, the Pope remains conscious and in “good spirits.
This afternoon, after a morning spent combining respiratory physiotherapy with prayer in the chapel, the Holy Father had an isolated bout of bronchospasm, which resulted in vomiting, aspiration and a sudden deterioration in his respiratory condition. The Pope was immediately bronchialized and started on non-invasive mechanical ventilation, which yielded positive results
According to the BBC, the crisis occurred on Friday, February 28, around 14:00 local time, and it is not known how long it lasted.
This episode comes after several days during which official Vatican reports indicated a “slight improvement” in the pontiff's condition. This morning, the Pope received Holy Communion.
Recall
Earlier, on Friday , a Vatican source reportedthat the condition of 88-year-old Pope Francis, who was hospitalized with pneumonia, is improving after two weeks in the hospital. The pontiff continues to work in a special apartment, performing breathing exercises between rests.