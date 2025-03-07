Pope Francis continues to fight pneumonia, alternating between lung ventilation and oxygen therapy
Pope Francis has been in a Roman hospital for the third week due to double pneumonia. The pontiff is undergoing therapy alternating between nighttime lung ventilation and daytime oxygen therapy, and his condition remains stable.
Three weeks after being hospitalized at the Gemelli hospital in Rome, Pope Francis is still trying to recover from double pneumonia. The pontiff continues the therapy prescribed by doctors, and the prognosis remains cautious.
Three weeks after being hospitalized at the "Gemelli" hospital in Rome, Pope Francis is still trying to recover from double pneumonia. Currently, the condition of the 88-year-old pontiff remains stable, while the Vatican has not provided any indications of when he might be discharged from the hospital.
According to CNN, citing a source in the Vatican, Pope Francis continues the therapy prescribed by doctors and alternates non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night with high-flow oxygen therapy through the nose during the day.
On Thursday, Pope Francis's doctors reported that, given the clinical stability, they would provide the next bulletin on Saturday, skipping Friday, which is considered a positive shift.
However, doctors continue to warn that the overall prognosis remains cautious, as it has been every day since February 22.
Loredana Sarmati, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, said that it will only be possible to talk about recovery after the cautious prognosis is lifted.
Pneumonia of this magnitude is complicated even for a young person. This concerns an elderly person and, above all, a person who has already had breathing problems in previous months. Treatment for pneumonia can take weeks and weeks
On Thursday, Francis publicly reported for the first time about his serious health condition, recording an audio message that was broadcast to the faithful present in St. Peter's Square for the evening rosary prayer.
In his message, the Pope thanked people for their prayers, although his voice was barely audible due to breathing difficulties.
I sincerely thank you for the prayers you raise for my health from the square, and I am with you from here
